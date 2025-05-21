Christina Fulton Unites Fundraisers for LAFD and Wildfire Relief with Immortal Beauty Inc. and Miss Asia Michelle Yin

Photo courtesy of Christina Fulton. Photo courtesy of Christina Fulton. Immortal Beauty Inc. youth ambassador Miss Asia international Michelle Yin

Delivering Hope, Healing, and Resilience through Community, Wellness, and Philanthropy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress, humanitarian, and KTLA contributor Christina Fulton, alongside her cutting-edge biotech wellness brand Immortal Beauty Inc., is making waves this spring with two dynamic philanthropic initiatives that uplift Los Angeles communities, support wildfire recovery, and honor the city’s frontline heroes.

A longtime advocate for mental health, women’s empowerment, and community wellness, Christina Fulton is no stranger to impact. As founder and CEO of Immortal Beauty Inc., a luxury Japanese biotech skincare line, and a force in global advocacy, Fulton’s history of giving includes support for Haven Hills, Hats Off to Cancer, Safe Passages, Help Stop the Bully, The Single Mom Foundation, and the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce. Her dedication has earned her accolades from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and members of the California State Assembly.

Honoring LA’s Bravest: 17th Annual Toluca Lake Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Christina Fulton joined forces with Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce, Red Maple Café, and LAFD Fire Station 86for the 17th Annual Old-Fashioned Pancake Breakfast — a beloved community tradition benefiting the Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firefighters Fund. The event served as both a celebration of service and a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by Los Angeles firefighters.

Adding her star power and compassion to the cause, Miss Asia International 2024 Michelle Yin made a special appearance, offering support and a personal donation to the Fund. Together with Fulton, Yin helped amplify the event’s reach, both financially and emotionally.

Immortal Beauty Inc. donated skincare and wellness gifts to attendees, reinforcing a message of nourishment, self-care, and inner strength. “Firefighters are our everyday heroes. They run into danger so we can be safe,” Fulton shared. “Supporting their families, especially those who’ve lost or been left behind, is a sacred responsibility.”

Last Saturday, Fulton continued her mission of healing at the Phoenix Dojo Gala on May 17 at the Hilton Santa Monica. The event supported the rebuilding of Gerry Blanck’s iconic Palisades Dojo, which was tragically lost in the January wildfires, and marked the official launch of the Gerry Blanck Martial Arts Foundation, dedicated to providing scholarships, community wellness programs, and mental health support through martial arts. Miss Asia International 2024, Michelle Yin, lent both her voice and donation support to the Martial Arts Foundation through Immortal Beauty Inc. and the Mental Health Resilience Foundation.

Together, Fulton and Yin are merging biotechnology, science, wellness, and resilience—advocating for initiatives that address the emotional scars of trauma while offering hope to youth, families, and underserved communities.

“It’s about giving back and stepping up. We’re here to heal, to rebuild, and to rise,” said Yin.

Looking Ahead: OPUS Wellness Pop-Up in Koreatown Christina Fulton will continue her mission at OPUS Residential Tower in Koreatown on May 25, where she’ll host an immersive, luxury science-backed wellness and skincare activation. The event will feature her signature Sk1nHack3r™ Workshop, teaching her advanced anti-aging and biotechnology methods to “slow down the way we age.” Residents will receive exclusive treatments, product access, and consultations from top skincare experts.

Miss Asia Michelle Yin, as the official ambassador of Immortal Beauty Inc. and the Mental Health Resilience Foundation, will participate in educating youth through Immortal Beauty’s Biotech Lab Youth Program, further emphasizing the role of science, resilience, and beauty in healing our communities.

Fulton and Immortal beauty Inc. also formally announced her partnership with Miss Asia International 2024 Michelle Yin, naming her the face of the next generation of young global advocates. “Michelle is more than a titleholder, she’s a visionary leader with a heart for change,” Fulton shared. “Together, we are using science, wellness, and kindness to change lives.”

