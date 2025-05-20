Dalpha (XBoost) Co-Founders Earn Spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia for AI Leadership

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dalpha, a South Korean startup specializing in developing customized AI agents for enterprise automation, announced that its CEO Dogyun Kim and co-founder Sunbin You have been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2025. Notably, 2025 is the first year Forbes introduced an AI-specific category in its 30 Under 30 Asia list. Kim and You were selected for their outstanding leadership and accomplishments as young entrepreneurs in the field of AI.Founded in January 2023, Dalpha raised $9 million in pre-Series A round in April 2024 from prominent Korean investors including Mirae Asset (one of Asia’s largest financial groups), Intervest, and DSC Investment. This brought the company’s total funding to $10 million. Since its inception, the company has developed over 100 custom AI Agents for more than 200 clients, including major South Korean enterprises such as KT, CJ and Hyundai.Dalpha is expanding its global footprint into the United States under the new brand name XBoost, an AI-powered agency specializing in the Amazon ecosystem. XBoost leverages extensive experience and AI expertise accumulated from its success in South Korea to position itself as a full-stack AI company uniquely suited to serve Amazon sellers.The concept of a “full-stack AI company” has been gaining meaningful traction, especially as Y Combinator has increasingly highlighted the potential of vertically integrated AI models. Rather than simply providing AI tools to existing businesses, full-stack AI companies build AI into every layer of their offering – enabling them to replace conventional workflows and deliver end-to-end automation.In line with this approach, XBoost operates not merely as an Amazon marketing agency but as a full-stack AI company that automates its own operations using proprietary AI agents. Core functions–such as in-app search advertising (PPC), listing optimization, and inventory management–are being increasingly handled through autonomous systems, driving higher scalability, speed, and cost efficiency.Dogyun Kim, CEO of Dalpha, stated: “This recognition is a meaningful milestone for our team and validates the progress we’ve made over the past two years. We are aiming to become Korea’s leading B2B AI Agent provider within the year.”Co-founder Sunbin You added: “We’re now taking our technology global. With our XBoost team based in the U.S., we’re building a new generation of AI agents purpose-built for Amazon sellers–fully integrated, automated, and performance-driven.”

