A Perfect Harmony of Fashion, Technology, and K-Pop – 2024 Runway to Seoul Concludes with Great Success

(Clockwise from top left) Runway showcases by DUCKDIVE, RAIVE, VALOREN, MINA CHUNG, Ordinary People, RE_RHEE, and TRIPLEROOT (From top) WE DEM BOYZ, H1-KEY, and DJ SURA performing at the 2024 Runway to Seoul event. The event highlights include the captivating finale of MINA CHUNG's runway show and an impressive view of the overall venue

Dynamic runway shows from leading K-fashion brands live-streamed worldwide with renowned domestic and international influencers

Runway to Seoul is a unique cultural festival born from the fusion of K-fashion, K-pop, and technology.” — Hyunwoo Kim, CEO of SBA

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Runway to Seoul, held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), wrapped up amidst fervent enthusiasm. Now in its second year, the event celebrated a unique fusion of fashion, beauty, K-pop, and advanced technology, showcasing the global potential of K-culture. Over 2,500 attendees experienced the energy and possibilities of K-fashion.A Stage of Innovation and Creativity for K-FashionHosted at DDP, an iconic cultural landmark designed by world-renowned architect Zaha Hadid, the event brought together fashion, art, and technology in a futuristic setting. The 2024 Runway to Seoul delivered a creative platform like no other, seamlessly blending elements of culture and innovation.Notable international influencers, including Australian powerhouse Eunice Wani, who boasts 15 million followers, and Mongolian influencer Dulguun Odkhuu, attended to amplify the global appeal of K-fashion. Beyond being spectators, they actively engaged with and shared the cultural fusion of K-fashion in real-time, connecting with audiences worldwide.Unique and Creative Runway HighlightsThis year's runway featured seven prominent K-fashion brands, each captivating the audience with their innovative styles and performances. Returning participants MINA CHUNG and Ordinary People were joined by newcomers DUCKDIVE, VALOREN, TRIPLEROOT, RE_RHEE, and RAIVE, all of whom brought their distinctive flair to the stage. RE_RHEE encapsulated the creative ethos of the Seongsu-dong fashion scene, while MINA CHUNG presented bold interpretations of abstract Eastern aesthetics. Ordinary People charmed the audience with its understated yet emotive styles, widely admired by celebrities, and VALOREN offered a fresh take on deconstructivism, redefining it for modern men's daily fashion.DUCKDIVE opened the runway with its street-smart designs in collaboration with the I’AM dance crew. TRIPLEROOT, known for contemporary women’s fashion, partnered with K-Tigers dance crew for a vibrant performance. RAIVE closed the show with its debut fashion showcase, blending free-spirited vintage aesthetics with hip-hop dance crew HolyBang for a boundary-breaking finale.The 2024 Runway to Seoul ended on a high note with performances by 4th-generation girl group H1-KEY, dance crew WE DEM BOYZ, and DJ SURA, leaving audiences with unforgettable memories and cementing the event as a hallmark celebration of K-fashion and culture.Exclusive Experiences and CollaborationsThe 2024 Runway to Seoul also offered attendees the chance to engage directly with participating brands. Limited-edition collaborations with all seven brands were exclusively available through the platform KREAM, alongside RTS-branded merchandise, which sold out due to overwhelming demand.Renowned brands such as NARS, a luxury New York cosmetics company, VILLA ERBATIUM, a Korean fragrance house, DAILYBEER, known for its craft beers, and photo booth brand MMT added to the vibrant atmosphere, providing unique and memorable experiences for influencers and attendees alike.K-Fashion and K-Culture Shine on the Global StageOrganized by the Seoul Business Agency ( SBA ) and WWD Korea , the event showcased the potential of K-fashion as a global platform integrating fashion, K-pop, and technology. Beyond a fashion show, it highlighted the diversity and depth of K-culture for an international audience.Hyunwoo Kim, CEO of SBA, stated, "Runway to Seoul is a unique cultural festival born from the fusion of K-fashion, K-pop, and technology. It goes beyond being a fashion show, revealing the potential and creativity of K-fashion to the world, contributing to its strengthened presence in the global market."A flagship program of SEOULCon , the global influencer expo organized by SBA, Runway to Seoul attracted over 3,500 influencer teams from more than 50 countries, firmly establishing itself as a major global cultural festival.

