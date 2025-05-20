LAKFS

Countdown Begins for 2025 Los Angeles Kids Fashion Show: Empowering Young Dreamers on the Global Stage

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The runway lights are about to shine once more as the 2025 Los Angeles Kids Fashion Show (LAKFS) returns for Season 4 on Saturday, June 7, celebrating young talents from around the world with this year’s heartfelt theme: “Cherish the Love.”

Known for empowering children through fashion, LAKFS offers an inspiring space where kids can express themselves, build confidence, and take center stage in a professional runway setting. Season 4 continues the show’s tradition of turning dreams into reality—uniting creativity, family, and global community under one roof.

With excitement building online, the show has been teasing its comeback through vibrant posts and video recaps on its official Facebook page, inviting families and fashion fans to experience the joy of childhood on the runway. Each season, LAKFS has grown its platform, spotlighting children’s voices, individuality, and spirit in a safe and encouraging environment.

“Cherish the Love” reminds everyone of the value of nurturing self-love, cultural pride, and community support—values deeply reflected in the show’s participants and program.

This year’s event is made possible with support from valued partners, including Social Dragon PR, a global agency known for bridging artists, brands, and opportunities. Their alignment with youth empowerment and storytelling makes them a natural advocate for the LAKFS mission.

Parents, supporters, and young dreamers are encouraged to join this joyful celebration on June 7 in Los Angeles and witness a new generation of confident, creative kids step into the spotlight.

For more information and ticket details, visit the official LAKFS website: www.lakidsfashionshow.com

About Social Dragon PR

Social Dragon PR is a global public relations and digital branding agency founded by MJ Racadio, known for bridging opportunities between artists, brands, and media. With a legacy rooted in authentic storytelling and a future shaped by innovation, Social Dragon PR redefines success for a new generation of dreamers, creators, and change-makers.

To learn more and work with Social Dragon PR, visit socialdragonpr.com

