Social Dragon PR Relaunches with a Bold New Vision: Elevating Artists and Brands to Global Success

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Dragon PR proudly announces its official relaunch, unveiling an expanded suite of public relations and digital branding services designed to take artists, brands, and businesses to greater heights in the global arena.

Founded by award-winning media personality MJ Racadio, Social Dragon PR is evolving beyond its strong roots in celebrity public relations. Powered by a strategic partnership with SagotWorks Digital Solutions, the newly relaunched agency now offers a dynamic, full-spectrum approach to publicity, brand amplification, and opportunity creation.

“At Social Dragon PR, we believe everyone has a story worth sharing with the world. Our mission is to elevate those stories with authenticity, creativity, and strategic execution,” said MJ Racadio, Founder and CEO of Social Dragon PR. "Through our collaboration with SagotWorks, we're raising the standard of public relations — blending traditional PR expertise with next-level digital solutions to ensure our clients' success across every platform."

A Launchpad for Global Success

Social Dragon PR first made its mark through BlogTalk with MJ Racadio, a pioneering platform that championed both Filipino talent and Hollywood icons on the global stage. From humble beginnings — using only a mobile phone to capture exclusive celebrity interviews — BlogTalk proved that genuine passion and authentic storytelling could break through barriers. Today, that same spirit drives the expanded services of Social Dragon PR.

Expanded Services and Global Reach

Through its collaboration with SagotWorks, Social Dragon PR now delivers an integrated suite of services, including:

Public Relations



Digital Marketing



Social Media Management



Branding



Website Development



Event PR



Talent Representation

Among its growing roster of clients are the Miss Universe Organization, top artists, rising brands, and international organizations — all benefiting from personalized strategies that combine storytelling excellence, professional execution, and cutting-edge digital innovations.

Tagline and Mission Forward

Guided by its new tagline, "Elevating Artists & Brands. Connecting Opportunities. Realizing Dreams," Social Dragon PR remains committed to empowering Filipino and global talents to shine on the world stage.

About Social Dragon PR

Social Dragon PR is a global public relations and digital branding agency founded by MJ Racadio, known for bridging opportunities between artists, brands, and media. With a legacy rooted in authentic storytelling and a future shaped by innovation, Social Dragon PR redefines success for a new generation of dreamers, creators, and change-makers.

To learn more and work with Social Dragon PR, visit socialdragonpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

