CHC Navigation Introduces APACHE 3 – 2025 Edition: A Cost-Effective Bathymetric Surveying USV

CHCNAV Apache3 2025

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) announces the release of the APACHE 3 – 2025 Edition, a compact Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV)

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global provider of geospatial solutions, announces the release of the APACHE 3 – 2025 Edition, a compact Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) designed to deliver reliable bathymetric survey results in lakes, rivers, and coastal environments. The APACHE 3 integrates upgraded motor protection, enhanced hull strength, improved endurance, and advanced echo sounding capabilities, offering a practical and cost-effective solution for hydrographic professionals.

Enhanced Durability and Motor Protection

The APACHE 3 features a reinforced carbon fiber hull and a durable aluminum cover, delivering enhanced resistance to impacts and deformation. Its semi-recessed motor design offers added protection, minimizing the risk of damage in shallow or debris-filled waters. These structural enhancements extend the USV’s operational lifespan and ensure consistent performance in demanding survey environments.

Extended Endurance for Field Operations

With a lighter hull and an optimized propulsion system, the APACHE 3 – 2025 Edition achieves extended operational time on a single charge. The vessel supports hot-swappable batteries, enabling survey teams to maintain productivity during extended missions without long interruptions for recharging.

Upgraded Echo Sounder Performance

Equipped with the D270 single-beam echo sounder, the APACHE 3 provides accurate depth measurements across a wide range of water conditions. An integrated water temperature sensor enables real-time sound velocity adjustments, enhancing measurement reliability in environments with fluctuating temperatures. The system’s advanced algorithms support adaptive parameter tuning, ensuring consistent data quality in dynamic riverbeds and variable aquatic environments.

Efficient and User-Friendly Operation

The APACHE 3 is operated using an Android-based remote controller preloaded with EasySail software. This platform simplifies mission planning, data collection, and real-time monitoring, removing the need for additional computer equipment in the field. Operators can manage survey routes, monitor system status, and access live video feeds directly from the controller, streamlining the workflow and reducing setup time.

A Practical Solution for Bathymetric Surveys

By combining durable construction, enhanced motor protection, extended battery life, and advanced echo sounding technology, the APACHE 3 - 2025 Edition offers a reliable solution for hydrographic surveyors. Its compact design and user-friendly operation make it ideal for a wide range of applications, including environmental monitoring and infrastructure inspection.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 140 countries and a team of more than 2,000 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

For more information about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ], please visit: www.chcnav.com

CHCNAV | Apache 3 Compact Hydrographic Drone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.