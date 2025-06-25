CHC Navigation Introduces NX510 Hydraulic Automated Steering System for Precision Agriculture

NX510 Hydraulic Autosteering System, delivering centimeter-level accuracy, smooth hydraulic control

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global provider of precision agriculture solutions, today announced the release of the NX510 Hydraulic Autosteering System, an integrated solution designed to advance precision farming. Building on the proven capabilities of the NX510 series, the new hydraulic version delivers enhanced performance through precision hydraulic control. It provides smooth, accurate steering and rapid line acquisition, making it ideal for farm machines where efficiency and consistency are critical. The system comes as a complete, easy-to-install kit that preserves the vehicle’s original steering wheel, ensuring seamless integration.

Precise and Reliable Hydraulic Control

The NX510 Hydraulic system delivers precise steering by managing hydraulic actuator flow, enabling tractors to respond rapidly and accurately to guidance commands. This results in greater stability and consistent performance across varying field conditions. The system supports both open-center and closed-center hydraulic circuits, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of agricultural machinery.

Full GNSS and Constellation Support

Equipped with a high-precision GNSS receiver, the NX510 Hydraulic system offers centimeter-level accuracy (up to 2.5 cm). It supports all major satellite constellations, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS. Multi-constellation support ensures optimal satellite availability and positioning, maximizing uptime during critical farming operations.

User-Friendly Operation

The system is operated via CHCNAV AgNav software, running on a 10.1-inch industrial-grade display. AgNav simplifies setup and calibration, allowing operators to quickly configure the system and begin fieldwork. Its intuitive interface provides clear visual guidance and easy access to key functions, helping to reduce training time and improve operational efficiency.

Seamless Integration and Connectivity

Designed for ease of installation, the NX510 Hydraulic integrates with tractors without replacing the original steering wheel. The system offers broad connectivity options, including multiple CAN ports, serial ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and UHF radio, ensuring reliable reception of correction data and flexible system integration. In addition, ISOBUS compatibility enhances interoperability with broader farm automation workflows and a wide range of agricultural implements.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 140 countries and a team of more than 2,000 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

For more information about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ], please visit: www.chcnav.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.