Living Abroad LLC Named International Health, Wellbeing or Security Management Provider of the Year

Living Abroad LLC International Health, Wellbeing, or Security Management Provider of the Year Cathy Heyne and Michael Cadden accept Living Abroad's 2025 FEM Americas EMMA for International Health, Wellbeing, or Security Management Provider of the Year

At the FEM Americas Summit in Dallas, Living Abroad received the EMMA for International Health, Wellbeing or Security Management Provider of the Year.

It is an incredible honor to be recognized for our efforts. Our content team deserves this recognition for their commitment to ensuring the integrity of the information we provide.” — Cathy Heyne

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Abroad LLC, a woman-owned international relocation business, is honored to have been awarded the EMMA (Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards) for “International Health, Wellbeing or Security Management Provider of the Year” by the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) at the FEM Americas Summit in Dallas, Texas.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized for our efforts. Our content team deserves this recognition for their commitment to ensuring the integrity of the information we provide.” said Cathy Heyne, president of Living Abroad.

Living Abroad's mission is to ensure global business travelers, international employees, and their families are well-informed, which is essential to staying safe abroad.

Their International Relocation Center provides detailed information on more than 240 destinations and 500 cities. Their Global Business Travel Center prepares employees for international business trips with destination reports and travel checklists for more than 150 destinations. Their Culture Coach Online provides companies with a self-paced interactive cultural learning platform to help their employees develop cultural agility at work and abroad.

“It’s an incredible to be honored for our efforts to keep travelers and assignees safe,” said Michael Cadden, vice-president, international operations. “We are grateful to the Forum for Expatriate Management for this recognition.”

The FEM EMMAs are the premier awards for the global mobility and International HR industry. EMMAs entries are rigorously judged by a team of impartial, experienced, industry veterans, who voluntarily provide their expertise. When adjudicating the awards, the judges commented: “Love to see the continuous evolution and alignment with global initiatives. Living Abroad's innovative and strategic incorporation of mental health, sustainability, and LGBTQ resources into their relocation services substantially enhances assignee support and aligns with modern ever-evolving global mobility needs.”

Learn more about the International Relocation Center and request a demo.

About Living Abroad

Established in 1987, Living Abroad LLC is a US-based, WBENC-certified company that provides detailed destination information for global employees, their families, and business travelers. Covering more than 240 destinations and over 600 cities worldwide, these reports are created and curated by a team of experienced content managers and uniquely focused on the businessperson’s perspective. Living Abroad is a supporter of and participant with key industry organizations, such as the Worldwide ERC and the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM. They also run the New York City chapter of the FEM.

About The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM)

The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) is a real-world and online community for the global

mobility and HR industry. Our mission is to distil best practice across regions, industries and

functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program

support. Through our multi-platform of content and events we encourage dialogue and enable

mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM holds annual Summits and EMMAs awards

ceremonies in the Americas, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and

Africa) as well as our Conference in Amsterdam. FEM also has a worldwide network of Chapters.

See the FEM website: https://www.forum-expat-management.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.