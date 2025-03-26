Newly Published Book by Anna McGovern, Antifragile Supply Chains, Empowers Businesses to Thrive Amid Disruptions

New book by Anna McGovern Anna McGovern

The most successful companies aren’t just resilient; they’re antifragile. Anna McGovern has written the book on how to future-proof your business.

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am thrilled to announce the release of my new book, "Antifragile Supply Chains: Building Resilience Through Better Strategy and Stronger Relationships." This book is the culmination of over three decades of experience navigating global supply chain complexities, and it offers a practical roadmap for leaders looking to move beyond mere resilience and into a state of true antifragility.

In the past five years, supply chains have faced more disruptions than in the previous four decades combined. From geopolitical tensions to economic volatility and rapid technological advancements, the traditional approach to supply chain management is no longer enough. "Antifragile Supply Chains" introduces a new way of thinking - one in which businesses don’t just endure disruptions but also use them to become stronger.

This book provides actionable insights on:

• Reimagining inventory management – balancing agility and efficiency in an unpredictable world.

• Harnessing technology – leveraging AI and emerging innovations to mitigate risk.

• Strategic planning for uncertainty – turning volatility into a competitive advantage.

Prior to launching Pondview Consulting, I held leadership roles at Unilever, Arcade Beauty, and Food Bank For New York City. I’ve worked with organizations of all sizes to transform their supply chain strategies. This book brings together the lessons I’ve learned – lessons I hope will help businesses adapt, evolve, and thrive.

This book isn’t just about supply chains; it’s about rethinking how we approach uncertainty, challenge assumptions, and create stronger businesses through better strategy and relationships.

For more information, or to order "Antifragile Supply Chains: Building Resilience Through Better Strategy and Stronger Relationships," visit Pondview Consulting's official website. The book will be available exclusively through Amazon in both digital and print formats.

About Anna

Anna McGovern, CPIM, CSCP is an accomplished Global Supply Chain and Procurement Executive Leader and Practitioner. As a Chief Supply Chain Officer and CPO, she has worked in consumer packaged goods, beauty, cosmetics, industrials and the nonprofit sectors. She has worked with Fortune 500 companies, like Unilever, Arcade Beauty, and Uniroyal Technologies (now Spartech).

Anna brings front line experience across functions – planning, sourcing / procurement, manufacturing, and logistics. She has local, regional, and global experience integrating business and supply chain strategies for maximum results. As an advisor, strategist, and subject matter expert, she excels at building relationships and bringing people together to drive win/win solutions and accelerating results across the value chain.

She has, over the course of a 25+ year career, delivered sustained and measurable operational excellence in consumer-packaged goods and industrial products. She has also worked as an adjunct professor of management, with emphasis on business and operations strategy.

Anna is APICS certified and has completed the Penn State University certification program for designing and leading competitive supply chains. She holds an MBA from Sacred Heart University and BS in Psychology from the University of Bridgeport.

