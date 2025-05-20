NovaChargeX Unveils Groundbreaking Patented Energy System in Turkey
NovaChargeX launches a patented hybrid energy system delivering up to 34 kW/day — starting with a live showcase in Turkey.
The system combines innovative engineering, smart energy control, and a hybrid input approach to achieve what was once thought impossible:
Up to 34 kW of clean, stable energy per day from a compact, scalable system.
Built from the ground up and protected by international patents, the NovaChargeX system delivers:
24/7 Autonomous Operation
Input Flexibility (solar, kinetic, hybrid sources)
High-Efficiency Output at Over 90% System Stability
Ultra-Compact Design for Homes, Businesses & Industrial Use
No Reliance on Traditional Grid Infrastructure
This announcement marks a major milestone in the shift toward energy independence and sustainability. The system will be showcased in a live demonstration in Turkey — with global media, companies, and governments invited to witness the future of energy firsthand.
The company is now opening discussions for exclusive licensing, government partnerships, and mass deployment opportunities worldwide.
Mike Yaqub, Founder, Chairman & CEO
NovaChargeX
my@novachargex.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
NovaChargeX Hybrid Energy System
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.