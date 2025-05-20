NovaChargeX Unveils Groundbreaking Patented Energy System in Turkey

NovaChargeX: Delivering 100% Clean Energy with Next-Gen Hybrid Power Systems.

NovaChargeX launches a patented hybrid energy system delivering up to 34 kW/day — starting with a live showcase in Turkey.

This isn’t an improvement — it’s a reinvention of renewable energy. NovaChargeX is here to challenge the limits and deliver power anywhere, anytime, without compromise.” — Mike Yaqub, Founder, Chairman & CEO of NovaChargeX

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaChargeX today unveils its revolutionary, patented hybrid energy system, redefining what’s possible in renewable power generation. Designed to deliver continuous, high-efficiency output with minimal input, the NovaChargeX system is now ready for global deployment — starting with a live showcase in Turkey.The system combines innovative engineering, smart energy control, and a hybrid input approach to achieve what was once thought impossible:Up to 34 kW of clean, stable energy per day from a compact, scalable system.Built from the ground up and protected by international patents, the NovaChargeX system delivers:24/7 Autonomous OperationInput Flexibility (solar, kinetic, hybrid sources)High-Efficiency Output at Over 90% System StabilityUltra-Compact Design for Homes, Businesses & Industrial UseNo Reliance on Traditional Grid InfrastructureThis announcement marks a major milestone in the shift toward energy independence and sustainability. The system will be showcased in a live demonstration in Turkey — with global media, companies, and governments invited to witness the future of energy firsthand.The company is now opening discussions for exclusive licensing, government partnerships, and mass deployment opportunities worldwide.

NovaChargeX Hybrid Energy System

