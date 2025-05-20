Rush Tax Resolution Partners with First Responders Children’s Foundation to Support Families of Heroes

From left to right – Ian Springston, Travis Punt, Lacey Friedman, Brian Cook, Zane Schulte, Carrie Stevens, Sean Valentine, and Jill Escoto

This partnership will be facilitated through iHeart Media’s ‘Impact’ program.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rush Tax Resolution ( https://rushtaxresolution.com ) announced a new partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF). They aim to support the children and families of first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.This partnership comes at a critical time. In the wake of devastating LA fires and other recent emergencies, first responder families continue to face immense financial and emotional hardship. Rush Tax Resolution, moved by the sacrifices of these heroes, has stepped forward to make a difference. With First Responders Children’s Foundation, both companies seek to directly impact the lives of those who protect and serve every day.The First Responders Children’s Foundation has a long history of supporting America’s first responder families. For over 23 years, the organization has provided critical financial assistance to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty, as well as to families suffering from significant hardship. Their programs include providing hotel rooms, cash grants, funeral assistance, college scholarships, and holiday toys for children in need.Rush Tax Resolution’s commitment to helping families is a natural extension of its mission. Every day, Rush Tax Resolution helps individuals and businesses solve complex tax problems – from negotiating offers in compromise with the IRS to resolving wage garnishments and lifting tax liens . The company’s work lifts financial burdens, restoring peace of mind for those in crisis. The taxpayers rights’ - are always Rush Taxes priority.Through this partnership, Rush Tax Resolution contributes not only funding but also its platform to help raise donations and awareness for the First Responders Children’s Foundation. Public service announcements, social media campaigns, and co-branded marketing initiatives will encourage the public to stand with first responder families in their time of need.Both organizations share a common belief: in times of crisis, a helping hand can change lives. Together, Rush Tax Resolution and the First Responders Children’s Foundation are building a future where no first responder’s family feels alone or forgotten.About First Responders Children’s FoundationFirst Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty and to families enduring significant hardship due to tragic circumstances. For over two decades, the Foundation has championed first responder families by providing scholarships, cash grants, hotel rooms during emergencies, and other vital assistance. The Foundation also promotes educational programs and initiatives that strengthen communities across the United States.About Rush Tax ResolutionRush Tax Resolution provides tax relief and tax preparation services for individuals and businesses across the United States. Specializing in IRS and state tax problems, Rush Tax Resolution offers services including Offer in Compromise negotiation, IRS audit representation, wage garnishment release, penalty abatement, tax lien removal, and unfiled tax return resolution. Every case is handled with a focus on personalized service, professional expertise, and results that give clients a fresh financial start while maintaining the taxpayers rights.

