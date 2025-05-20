Global Electronic Design Automation Market To Reach $22.73 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 8.1%

Electronic Design Automation Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Electronic Design Automation Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The electronic design automation EDA market size has shown rapid evolution and consistent growth in recent years. Specifically, this growth escalates from $15.12 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $16.65 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. This growth, experienced during the historic period, can be accredited to the mounting demand for EDA tools in the automotive industry, increasingly adopted finfet architecture, expanding penetration of Internet of Things IoT, Virtual Reality VR, and Artificial Intelligence AI, burgeoning demand for smaller and portable electronic devices, not to mention the escalating demand for machine learning for EDA.

Where Is The Electronic Design Automation Eda Market Headed In The Future?

The electronic design automation EDA market size is projected to witness robust growth in the imminent future. It is anticipated to proliferate and reach a staggering $22.73 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This upward trajectory in the forecast period can be associated with the rising demand for complicated integrated circuits ICS, rapidly developing miniaturization across various industries, growing consciousness among consumers for fitness, the surge in the internet of things IoT and connected devices, and the escalating usage of field-programmable gate arrays FGGAS in data centers.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14096&type=smp

What Aids The Expansion Of The Electronic Design Automation EDA Market?

The burgeoning demand for complex integrated circuits ICs is believed to be a significant propellor of the growth of the electronic design automation EDA market in the upcoming years. Complex integrated circuits ICs are compact electronic chips constructed from interconnected components, including resistors, transistors, and capacitors, all embedded on a single piece of semiconductor material, such as silicon. EDA tools play a vital role in assisting engineers to efficiently navigate the complexities that come with developing advanced integrated circuits, ensuring their functionality, performance, and manufacturability meet the desired specifications.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Electronic Design Automation EDA Market?

Prominent companies steering the electronic design automation EDA market include renowned entities such as Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Dassault Systemes, and Keysight Technologies Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-design-automation-eda-global-market-report

What Groundbreaking Developments Are Evident In The Electronic Design Automation EDA Market?

To sustain leverage and gain a competitive edge in the market, major companies operating in the EDA market are developing innovative products. One such product is Tessent RTL Pro, a software solution designed to streamline and accelerate a broad array of critical design-for-test DFT tasks for their next-generation designs.

How Is The Electronic Design Automation EDA Market Segmented?

The electronic design automation EDA market discussed in this report can be segmented as follows:

By Type: Computer Aided Engineering CAE, Semiconductor Intellectual Property SIP, Integrated Circuit IC Physical Design And Verification, Printed Circuit Board PCB And Multi-Chip Module MCM.

By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises.

By Application: Microprocessors And Microcontrollers, Memory Management Units, Other Applications.

By End User: Automotive Industry, Healthcare Industry, Aerospace And Defense Industry, Telecom And Data Centre Industry, Consumer Electronics Industry, Industrial Sector, Other End-Users.

What Are The Key Regional Insights Into The Electronic Design Automation EDA Market?

North America reigned as the largest region in the electronic design automation EDA market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions analyzed in this report span from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, to the Middle East, Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Consumer Electronics E-Commerce Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-ecommerce-global-market-report

Consumer Electronics Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-packaging-global-market-report

Organic Electronics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-electronics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.