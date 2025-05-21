FunnelStory Ranked as the Top AI solution for Post-Sales

This distinction highlights FunnelStory's advanced agentic AI capabilities, enabling end-to-end automation of CS workflows

FunnelStory is setting the standard for AI in Customer Success that I’ve been waiting for for years.” — Julia Prause, VP of Customer Success at Nutrient

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FunnelStory AI today announced its placement in the "Autonomous" stage of Winning by Design 's research brief, " AI on the Right Side of the Bowtie : Unlocking Expansion Revenue Using AI." This recognition follows the recent launch of FunnelStory's Revenue Protection solution - heralded for revolutionizing churn prediction with agentic AI - and underscores how rapidly the company has advanced since its founding.Winning by Design evaluated eleven vendors across their AI maturity model ("Reactive" to "Autonomous") and identified FunnelStory as uniquely capable of running full customer‑success playbooks - onboarding, check‑ins, renewals - without human intervention. Autonomous AI, the brief notes, empowers post‑sales teams to act with speed and precision, scaling intelligent workflows even as data complexity grows and headcount remains static."FunnelStory is setting the standard for AI in Customer Success that I've been waiting for for years," said Julia Prause, VP of Customer Success at Nutrient. "As the most mature and autonomous platform in the space, it effortlessly unifies our data, surfaces the insights that matter, and automates our day‐to‐day workflows - freeing our team to focus on proactive, high‐value activities and dramatically boosting our productivity."Securing this pole position in just three years is a tremendous achievement and a testament to our team's technical expertise and product vision," said Alok Shukla, CEO of FunnelStory AI. "Being recognized as the leading Autonomous AI platform so quickly inspires us to keep innovating and to continue transforming customer success into a true growth engine."With capabilities such as expansion prediction, value‑realization tracking, and deep AI‑driven churn forecasting, FunnelStory is redefining how customer‑success teams leverage AI-first design to turn retention into scalable revenue growth.To learn more about FunnelStory's recognition in the 2025 Winning by Design report, AI on the Right Side of the Bowtie, and our ranking in the Autonomous tier of the Customer Success AI Maturity Model, read the full report: https://winningbydesign.com/ai/ai-on-the-right-side-of-the-bowtie/ About FunnelStory AIFunnelStory AI is a leading provider of intelligent revenue solutions that help businesses maximize growth and mitigate churn. Through innovative Agentic AI technology, FunnelStory AI delivers actionable insights and predictive analytics that empower businesses to make data-driven decisions and optimize their customer engagement strategies.

