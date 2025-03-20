FunnelStory AI Announces the Launch of Felix 2.0, a Revolutionary AI Data Engineer for Customer Success

Powered by Agentic Customer Intelligence, Felix 2.0 delivers proactive, data-driven actions for maximized post-sales impact.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FunnelStory AI , a leading provider of intelligent revenue solutions, today unveiled Felix 2.0 , a groundbreaking new AI Data Engineer that helps Customer Success teams maximize revenue growth and reduce churn, all through a single, always-on agent.Built on FunnelStory AI's patent-pending Agentic Customer Intelligence architecture, Felix 2.0 continuously handles data ingestion, research, problem-solving, and direct customer interaction—reimagining how Customer Success engineers manage their daily workload."Felix 2.0 represents the next evolution in our commitment to customer-centric innovation," said Alok Shukla, CEO of FunnelStory AI. "We've seen how AI can predict and prevent churn, but we're taking it further, enabling Customer Success teams to operate proactively—armed with the right insights and actions whenever they're needed."Key Highlights of Felix 2.0:* Single-Agent Approach: Felix 2.0 centralizes data ingestion, research, and problem-solving, giving Customer Success teams a single, unified point of intelligence.* Proactive Monitoring: By continuously analyzing in-product usage, customer conversations, and engagement data, Felix 2.0 highlights early warning signals and next-step opportunities.* Intelligent Prioritization: By identifying and ranking potential risk factors and growth pathways, Felix 2.0 empowers Customer Success teams to focus on the highest-impact actions first.* Workflow Transformation: With its built-in ability to engage customers directly and recommend timely interventions, Felix 2.0 frees Customer Success managers to focus on strategic, relationship-building tasks."Felix has been a true game-changer," said Cathy Grim, VP of Customer Success at Halcyon. "By providing visibility into all aspects of customer engagement—not just usage—it enables my team to be proactive and focus our efforts where they're most needed. As a result, we've been able to maintain exceptionally high retention rates."FunnelStory AI's Agentic AI platform equips businesses with a comprehensive suite of capabilities for post-sales success. With Felix 2.0, companies can align their entire revenue organization around continuous customer improvement—from adoption through renewal.About FunnelStory AIFunnelStory AI is a leading provider of intelligent revenue solutions that help businesses maximize growth and mitigate churn. Through innovative Agentic AI technology, FunnelStory AI delivers actionable insights and predictive analytics that empower businesses to make data-driven decisions and optimize their customer engagement strategies.

