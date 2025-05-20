Mardy Gould Advocates for Stronger Regulatory Transparency and Industry-Wide Compliance

Managing Partner Mardy Gould emphasizes regulatory clarity and proactive compliance, setting new industry benchmarks in employee healthcare programs.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHP Inc., "The Employer's Choice," under the strategic guidance of Managing Partner Mardy Gould, has taken a proactive stance advocating for enhanced regulatory transparency and comprehensive compliance measures across the employee healthcare benefits industry.Gould, a recognized thought leader, emphasizes the critical importance of compliance in navigating the complex landscape of healthcare regulations, including IRS and ERISA guidelines. "In today’s regulatory environment, clarity and compliance aren't optional—they are essential for sustainable operations and employer peace of mind," said Gould.EHP consistently ensures rigorous compliance across its offerings, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to transparency, audit readiness, and regulatory adherence. The company's compliance-first approach has set a new industry standard, safeguarding employers from compliance risks and enhancing overall program effectiveness.Industry-Leading Compliance StandardsEHP’s robust compliance framework is designed around stringent adherence to IRS and ERISA regulations. Comprehensive compliance measures include detailed record-keeping, transparent reporting practices, and regular audits to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks. Gould asserts, "Compliance is embedded in every aspect of our operations, ensuring employers remain confident and secure."Enhanced Audit ProtectionEHP provides extensive audit protection support, featuring expert guidance, comprehensive documentation assistance, and robust consultation services. Employers partnering with EHP receive proactive protection and strategic guidance during audits, significantly reducing stress and potential financial liabilities. Recently, a mid-sized employer faced an IRS audit concerning healthcare expense reimbursements. With EHP’s support, detailed documentation was promptly provided, and expert consultation led to a favorable resolution within weeks, saving the employer significant financial and administrative burdens.EHP provides extensive audit protection support, featuring expert guidance, comprehensive documentation assistance, and robust consultation services. Employers partnering with EHP receive proactive protection and strategic guidance during audits, significantly reducing stress and potential financial liabilities.Proactive Compliance EducationUnder Gould’s leadership, EHP prioritizes compliance education through workshops, webinars, and training programs tailored for employers and industry partners. Recent initiatives include the "Navigating IRS Compliance" webinar, attended by over 300 HR professionals, and a series of regional workshops focused on ERISA standards, reaching dozens of organizations nationwide. This proactive educational approach equips stakeholders with essential compliance knowledge, enabling informed decision-making and effective risk mitigation.Under Gould’s leadership, EHP prioritizes compliance education through workshops, webinars, and training programs tailored for employers and industry partners. This proactive educational approach equips stakeholders with essential compliance knowledge, enabling informed decision-making and risk mitigation.Secure and Compliant Technology InfrastructureEHP leverages HIPAA-compliant technology and stringent security protocols to protect sensitive employee health data. Regular vulnerability testing, automatic data encryption, redundant systems architecture, and advanced threat mitigation further strengthen the security of EHP’s technology infrastructure.Forward-Thinking Compliance VisionGould plans continued enhancements to compliance protocols, leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence-driven monitoring systems, automated compliance reporting tools, and blockchain-based audit trails. These innovations will proactively detect and address potential compliance issues, ensure greater transparency, and streamline the overall compliance management process. "Our objective remains clear: consistently exceed compliance standards and set industry benchmarks," Gould emphasizes.Looking forward, Gould plans continued enhancements to compliance protocols, embracing advanced technologies and innovative strategies to address emerging regulatory challenges. "Our objective remains clear: consistently exceed compliance standards and set industry benchmarks," Gould emphasizes.For additional information on EHP’s compliance-focused healthcare solutions and employer support initiatives, visit www.getehp.com About EHP, The Employer’s ChoiceEHP Inc., "The Employer's Choice," is a leader in delivering innovative and compliance-centric employee benefit solutions. Led by Managing Partner Mardy Gould, EHP is transforming employee healthcare through rigorous compliance, strategic innovation, and exemplary client service, redefining standards in the employee benefits industry.

