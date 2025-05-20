Managing Partner Mardy Gould, Drives Innovative Virtual Care Solutions Reducing Healthcare Costs by Millions

Managing Partner Mardy Gould leads EHP in transforming employee health benefits through innovative virtual care, significantly cutting costs nationwide.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHP Inc., "The Employer's Choice," proudly announces groundbreaking advancements in employee healthcare benefits under the strategic direction of Managing Partner, Mardy Gould. Leveraging cutting-edge virtual care technology, EHP is significantly reducing healthcare costs and enhancing employee productivity nationwide.Under Gould’s visionary leadership, EHP has positioned itself as a leader by integrating robust virtual care services into its comprehensive healthcare offerings. Distinctively, EHP’s approach prioritizes preventive care, seamless accessibility, and zero out-of-pocket expenses for employees, substantially reducing reliance on costly emergency room visits and traditional healthcare settings."Our mission is to optimize health benefits, improving both access and affordability," said Mardy Gould. "Virtual care isn’t just an added benefit—it's integral to transforming healthcare delivery, ensuring better health outcomes while drastically lowering overall costs."Employers leveraging EHP’s virtual healthcare platform have reported remarkable reductions in their overall healthcare expenditures. EHP clients typically experience average savings of $367 per healthcare interaction redirected from traditional healthcare facilities, in addition to significant pharmacy savings averaging $25 per prescription filled."We consistently see reductions exceeding 25% in total healthcare costs," Gould explained. "This efficiency directly translates to improved employee satisfaction, heightened productivity, and strengthened bottom-line growth."EHP’s comprehensive virtual care platform includes nationwide, 24/7 urgent care services with rapid response times, primary care consultations scheduled promptly within one to three days, and extensive mental health support featuring around-the-clock clinical availability and streamlined appointment scheduling. Furthermore, EHP's virtual pharmacy solutions offer home delivery of medications, extensive formulary coverage, and pharmacist consultations, simplifying medication management for employees.Commitment to security and compliance also distinguishes EHP, which adheres strictly to HIPAA guidelines, employing rigorous security protocols and regular vulnerability assessments, ensuring peace of mind for employers and employees alike.Expanding Access through Virtual Urgent CareEHP's virtual urgent care solution provides round-the-clock access nationwide, enabling employees to consult with healthcare providers anytime and from anywhere in the U.S. Consultations typically occur within minutes, swiftly resolving urgent health concerns. Employees benefit from seamless, cost-free access, enhancing convenience and substantially reducing emergency healthcare costs.Proactive Primary CareThe EHP platform offers efficient primary care services with quick appointment scheduling, generally within one to three business days. Employees engage directly with U.S.-trained, board-certified physicians without incurring any fees. This ease of access ensures consistent, preventive care, further enhancing overall health and productivity.Comprehensive Mental Health SupportRecognizing the importance of mental health in employee well-being and productivity, EHP provides 24/7 access to clinical mental health support. Employees can speak directly with master’s level clinicians at any time, and specialized care coordinators streamline scheduling virtual or in-person therapy appointments, typically within five days. Additional mental wellness resources, including live group sessions and personalized AI-driven coaching, ensure comprehensive mental health support.Innovative Pharmacy SolutionsEHP’s pharmacy program dramatically simplifies medication management by offering home delivery of a broad range of maintenance medications at no additional cost. Employees have access to pharmacists for consultations, ensuring accurate and effective medication usage. Additionally, EHP's pharmacy discount card provides affordable pricing for medications outside the covered formulary, further enhancing affordability and adherence.Advanced Platform Security and ComplianceSecurity and compliance remain paramount for EHP. Utilizing HIPAA-compliant technologies, EHP maintains automatic data encryption, redundant systems architecture, advanced threat mitigation practices, continuous auditing, and regular vulnerability assessments, ensuring robust protection for sensitive employee health data.Employer-Driven Analytics and ReportingEmployers gain actionable insights from robust analytics provided by EHP’s virtual care platform, allowing them to identify healthcare trends, make informed decisions, and optimize healthcare spending effectively. Detailed reporting supports strategic resource allocation aligned with employee needs, further enhancing cost-effectiveness and employee satisfaction.Demonstrated Employee Engagement and SatisfactionEHP’s innovative virtual care solutions have consistently yielded high employee satisfaction and engagement. With simplified processes and rapid access to care, employees report higher satisfaction rates, contributing positively to employee retention and recruitment efforts.Strategic Vision for Future InnovationLooking ahead, EHP is committed to continuous innovation under Mardy Gould’s leadership. The company's strategic initiatives will further advance healthcare technologies and develop new programs designed to address emerging healthcare challenges proactively. These ongoing improvements will continue positioning EHP as an industry pioneer.As healthcare continues to evolve, EHP, guided by Gould’s strategic foresight, remains dedicated to leading innovation and setting new standards in the employee healthcare benefits industry.For additional information on EHP’s virtual care solutions and comprehensive benefit offerings, visit www.getehp.com About EHP, The Employer’s ChoiceEHP Inc., "The Employer's Choice," leads the market in delivering innovative and compliant employee benefit solutions. Driven by Managing Partner Mardy Gould, EHP is transforming healthcare delivery through technology-driven solutions, proactive wellness strategies, and exceptional client service, redefining employee healthcare nationwide.

