Founder of Reebok Joins Enyada Global Business Leaders Legacy Tour

Enyada is bringing Legacy Leaders to communities across the USA. Featuring Joe Foster, founder of Reebok and other leaders

Legacy for Good is so needed today. Enyada showcases successful legacy leaders to help today's leaders thrive.”
— Emilio Guevara, founder, Enyada.com
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enyada.com is on a mission to bring the wisdom of successful legacy business leaders to entrepreneurs around the globe.

Enyada’s mission is to create a global ecosystem that expands the legacy of successful business leaders nurturing new generations of entrepreneurs that elevate society through the use of creative imagination and a global vision.

Join the founder of Reebok at the next tour city in Columbia, SC.

“Showcasing legacy leaders to future leaders is essential. The best leaders create future leaders. Enyada is on a global mission to identify leaders who want to use their legacy for good.” - Emilio Antonio Guevara, President of Enyada Incorporated

Legacy leaders are successful business leaders who have made an impact on the world in their personal and professional lives. Enyada’s legacy leaders are passionate about using their success and experience to empower future leaders.

In 2024 - 2025 Enyada expects to host over 100 local and global events enabling these entrepreneurs to continue to use their legacy for good.

Enyada.com’s legacy leaders include, but are not limited to:

Leighton Hull, franchise empire builder (McDonald’s, Denny’s, Bojangles, Shell Gas Station)

Leighton Hull started his first business at 15 years old and has gone on to own a number of McDonalds, Denny’s and Bojangles franchises in the U.S. In addition he has owned up to 30 Shell Gas Stations. His journey is a testament to resiliency, grit, Determination and from a very young age knowing what he wanted and exerting his will to achieve in spite of the many obstacles and challenges he faced. Now at the young age of 74, his desire is to share his story to inspire and provoke young entrepreneurs and young people to challenge themselves and dare to dream.

Joe Foster, founder of Reebok

“Shoemaker”, the auto-biography of Joe Foster, tells the inspiring story, revealing the grit, hard choices and personal sacrifices that go into creating a world-beating brand. It’s a tale of belief – with the right products and the right vision, the risks can pay off and a family business in a small factory in Bolton can be transformed into a global phenomenon.

Kalkidan Kebede Gashawtena, founder, Covenant Engineering

In spite of experiencing the dramatic psychological and physical loss of his father at a young age, facing hardships as a student in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia during the era of the military junta, moving to Berlin, Germany as a student in another country, having to learn the language in order to attend the school and many other challenges, he manages to overcome and become a successful engineer, founder of a very successful engineering firm and now going back to his homeland of Ethiopia to build a waste to energy plant.

For interviews with Emilio Antonio Guevara, founder, Enyada or with Enyada Legacy Leaders email - Ramon Ray - ramon@enyada.com

