CBP announces additional Global Entry office hours in six locations, including New Orleans, Nashville and Memphis

NEW ORLEANS — United States Customs and Border Protection’s New Orleans Office of Field Operations today announced expanded Global Entry office hours in six locations in May, June and July to accommodate increased summer travel. Global Entry offices in New Orleans, Nashville, Memphis, Mobile, Gulfport and Huntsville will expand their hours* as follows:

New Orleans (New Orleans Airport)- Sundays 9 am-1 pm; Tuesdays 4-7 pm; Thursdays 4-7 pm; Saturdays 9 am-1 pm

(regular hours are 8:30 am-4 pm Monday through Friday)

Memphis (Airport) Starting May 23rd - Mondays 4-5 pm; Tuesdays 4-5 pm; Wednesdays 4-5 pm; Thursdays 4-5 pm; Fridays 4-5 pm; Saturdays 8 am-6 pm

(regular hours are 8 am-4 pm Monday through Friday)

Nashville (Airport terminal 1) Starting May 23rd - Sundays 10 am -2 pm; Mondays 4-6 pm; Tuesdays 4-6 pm; Wednesdays 4-6 pm; Thursdays 4-6 pm; Fridays 4-6 pm; Saturdays 10 am-2 pm

(regular hours are 12 pm-4 pm Monday through Friday)

Gulfport (Gulfport/Biloxi Airport room 216)- Saturdays 9 am-1 pm

(regular hours are 9 am-5 pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday)

Huntsville (Huntsville International Airport)- Tuesdays 4-8 pm; Wednesdays 4-8 pm; Thursdays 4-8 pm; Saturdays 10 am- 4 pm

(regular hours are 9:30 am-3:30 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)

Mobile (Regional Airport)- Tuesdays 3-7 pm; Thursdays 3-7 pm; Fridays 3-7 pm; Saturdays 10 am-2 pm

(regular hours are 8 am-3 pm Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

*Hours subject to change.

In addition, conditionally approved Global Entry applicants are strongly encouraged to take advantage of CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival interview process. Applicants may complete their required interviews upon their return from a foreign location at participating airports without a scheduled appointment.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs that provide modified screening for pre-approved members, improve security by being more efficient during screenings, and facilitate legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the U.S., and at Preclearance locations around the world.

Successful Global Entry applicants also receive the benefit of the TSA PreCheck® program.

Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment.

