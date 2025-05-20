BFJ Digital Addresses AI-Driven Shifts in Online Search Strategies

BFJ Logo

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brisbane-based digital marketing agency BFJ Digital proactively adapts its Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) strategies to account for the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on how people search online. Observing the increasing use of generative search platforms and AI assistants, BFJ Digital emphasises how Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) can help businesses remain visible and connect more effectively with their intended audiences.The Rise of AI and Its Impact on SearchGenerative engines and tools, such as ChatGPT, AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Gemini, now offer direct responses and summaries, moving beyond traditional lists of website links. BFJ Digital recognises that standard SEO practices, which have largely focused on ranking high within conventional Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) on platforms like Google and Bing, will need to adapt or be supplemented to engage with AI-driven information delivery effectively.“As the adoption of generative engines grows, traditional SEO will no longer be enough. GEO ensures that your content reaches the right audience, even when more users turn to AI for answers instead of search engines,” states a representative from BFJ Digital.Understanding User Intent in the AI Era Insights published by BFJ Digital highlight the importance of understanding user intent in this new era. AI algorithms have become more sophisticated in comprehending and responding to questions online to provide comprehensive and direct answers. The agency addresses that by optimising content not just for traditional search engine algorithms but also for the understanding of AI models.Optimising for Voice Search and AI Assistants BFJ Digital also pays close attention to the rising popularity of voice search and AI assistants. As more people interact with technology using spoken commands, SEO strategies must incorporate optimisation for natural language queries, moving beyond short, keyword-focused searches. The agency’s techniques are being refined to ensure content can be discovered and understood by these AI-powered tools.Leveraging Data and AI for Strategic InsightsBFJ Digital reports that integrating data analytics with AI tools, such as combining Google Analytics with AI models like Gemini, offers deeper insights into how users behave online and how marketing campaigns perform. This data-informed perspective can then guide businesses and marketing firms as they build enhanced SEO strategies that are relevant in the age of AI-enhanced search.As a full-service digital marketing firm, BFJ Digital remains committed to providing its clients with effective strategies to address the complexities of the ever-changing digital environment. By focusing on advanced SEO techniques that account for the increasing influence of AI, the agency aims to ensure its clients continue to connect with their target audiences online in meaningful ways.About BFJ DigitalBFJ Digital is a digital marketing company based in Brisbane, Australia. With over 15 years of industry experience, the agency offers a comprehensive suite of services, including digital marketing, e-commerce solutions, and digital transformation consulting. With a focus on innovation and results-oriented solutions, the agency strives to stay at the forefront of industry trends and technological advancements.For more information about BFJ Digital, visit https://bfj.digital/ today.You can also connect with BFJ Digital through these channels:

