House Budget Committee advances reconciliation bill

The House Budget Committee May 18 advanced the fiscal year 2025 budget reconciliation bill by a 17-16 vote along party lines, as four Republicans who previously opposed the bill in a May 16 markup flipped to “present” in yesterday’s tally. That group consisted of Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Chip Roy, R-Texas, Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.

The bill includes significant changes and cuts to Medicaid. It is expected to be considered by the House Rules Committee by midweek, with the possibility of additional text changes, and a full House vote by the end of the week.