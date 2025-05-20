Skriber Secures Oversubscribed $1.3M Pre-Seed Funding to Accelerate AI-Powered Medical Documentation Revolution

Medical AI transcription tool Skriber secures $1.3M oversubscribed pre-seed funding to combat clinician burnout with 3x faster documentation.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skriber, the leading medical AI scribe dedicated to freeing healthcare providers from administrative burden, today announced the successful close of an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round, raising $1.3 million. The round was co-led by SeedtoBe and Morgan Creek, bringing together a powerful syndicate of investors with deep expertise in healthcare, artificial intelligence, and scaling early-stage companies.

The significant oversubscription of the round underscores the urgent market need for Skriber's solution and strong investor confidence in the company's rapid execution and vision. Skriber strategically expanded the round to include a select group of high-value investors, notably leaders with direct ties to major hospital systems and extensive clinician networks, as well as visionary senior executives at the forefront of AI innovation. This strategic influx of capital is immediately impactful, with these new partners already facilitating key introductions and opening doors with potential enterprise customers.

"We are incredibly energized by the overwhelming support and the caliber of investors who have joined us in this round," said Hayden Plummer, CEO of Skriber. "Their belief in our mission to give clinicians back precious time is a powerful validation. Beyond the capital, the strategic guidance and network they provide, particularly within the complex healthcare landscape and cutting-edge AI, are truly invaluable and will be pivotal in accelerating our growth and impact."

SeedtoBe, with its focus on transformative healthcare technology and a team boasting deep operational experience in building and exiting successful healthcare AI companies, recognizes Skriber's potential to reshape clinical workflows. Morgan Creek Capital Management, known for its insightful venture capital investments in early-stage companies and a keen understanding of the disruptive potential of AI across sectors, including healthcare, sees Skriber as a key player in the future of medical documentation.

This funding momentum is amplified by Skriber's recent major platform upgrade, launched at the end of April. This significant advancement, delivered just five months after the initial launch, positions Skriber as the most comprehensive and efficient medical AI scribe available today and is already being leveraged by thousands of providers on the platform. Key enhancements include:

• 3x Faster Processing: Delivering near-instantaneous documentation to keep pace with fast-moving clinical environments.

• Intuitive AI Assistant ("Talk to Skriber"): Enabling natural language interaction to refine, summarize, and manage clinical notes effortlessly.

• Expansive 99-Language Audio Support: Breaking down language barriers to ensure accurate documentation for a diverse patient population.

• Refined Enterprise UI (Desktop & Mobile): Providing a seamless, scalable, and user-friendly experience for both large healthcare systems and individual practitioners.

• Intelligent Diarization & Formatting: Automatically structuring conversations and applying appropriate medical formatting for clarity and compliance.

• Customizable Templates: Allowing providers to tailor documentation templates to their specific specialty, workflow, and preferences.

Skriber's commitment to seamless integration is further highlighted by its existing capabilities to easily connect with leading Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) such as Epic, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, and many others, addressing a critical pain point in healthcare IT.

"The rapid adoption of Skriber by thousands of providers in such a short time is a testament to the immediate value we deliver," added Plummer. "Our latest upgrade, combined with the strategic backing of SeedtoBe and Morgan Creek, allows us to not only meet the current demand but also to accelerate our roadmap and introduce even more transformative AI capabilities to the medical documentation process."

The new capital will be strategically deployed to scale the Skriber platform, invest in further research and development to maintain its technological leadership, and expand the team to support growing sales and customer success efforts as the company continues to partner with healthcare systems and individual providers seeking to combat burnout and enhance efficiency.

About Skriber:

Skriber is a pioneering medical AI scribe company based in Salt Lake City, UT, dedicated to revolutionizing clinical documentation. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, Skriber accurately and efficiently captures patient encounters and transforms them into structured clinical notes, empowering healthcare providers to reduce administrative time, improve focus on patient care, and achieve a better work-life balance.

About SeedtoBe:

SeedtoBe invests in early-stage businesses driving adoption of innovative technology within the healthcare ecosystem. The firm was founded by Ritesh Sharma and Shantanu Nigam, serial entrepreneurs who founded Jvion and quickly grew it into the nation's largest clinical AI company. SeedtoBe is focused on helping entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of healthcare and chart the most efficient path toward Series B – and ultimately, company success.

About Morgan Creek Capital Management:

Morgan Creek Capital Management is a global investment firm that provides tailored investment solutions. Its venture capital arm invests in innovative early-stage companies with a focus on disruptive technologies, including artificial intelligence, across various sectors. Learn more at https://www.morgancreekcap.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

