Skriber.com Supercharges Clinical Documentation with AI Assistant, Multi-Language Intelligence in Major Platform Upgrade

New features & upgrades make Skriber the favorite tool among medical providers looking for a solution that matches their clinical & patient preferences.

Providers keep telling us: ‘This app feels like it was made for me.’ That’s because we don’t just sell a platform — we build custom templates for every user. This level of personalization is unmatched” — Hayden Plummer, CEO of Skriber.com

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold leap forward for healthcare technology, Skriber.com, the fast-rising clinical documentation platform, today unveiled a transformative platform upgrade that triples performance speed and brings AI-powered documentation, multilingual audio intelligence, and an enterprise-optimized user interface to healthcare professionals around the world.

Launched just five months ago in November 2024, Skriber has rapidly gained traction among clinicians for its responsive design and customized approach. This newest release is a direct result of relentless user feedback and iterative innovation — and it delivers.

“We’ve built a platform that thinks the way clinicians work,” said Hayden Plummer, CEO of Skriber.com. “This release isn’t just an upgrade — it’s a statement of intent: Skriber is here to revolutionize how the world documents care.”

Game-Changing New Features:

“Talk to Skriber AI” – Your Smartest Assistant Yet

Physicians can now chat directly with an AI assistant that provides intelligent suggestions around diagnoses, medications, or patient questions based on recorded conversations. With 1-month chat memory, follow-up care has never been easier.

99-Language Support – Healthcare Has No Borders

With audio processing in up to 99 languages, Skriber empowers providers to serve diverse populations effortlessly. The app interface can be adjusted for clinicians working in English or Polish, with additional languages being added weekly.

Redesigned Enterprise UI – Optimized for Every Screen

The new interface is fast, frictionless, and mobile-first. Whether in a clinic, on the go, or in a hospital system, clinicians can document seamlessly with reduced visual clutter and smarter navigation.

Automatic Diarization + Smart Formatting – Less Editing, More Healing

By default, Skriber now separates voices between doctor and patient while also applying intelligent formatting to turn unstructured conversations into clean, structured notes — instantly.

Built for Scale, Security, and Speed

Behind the scenes, the platform has undergone a foundational overhaul to enhance speed, scalability, and compliance-grade security — making it ready for the demands of even the largest healthcare systems.

Why This Matters

This release isn’t just about new tools — it’s about reclaiming clinical time. With fewer clicks, smarter tools, and AI at every touchpoint, Skriber helps providers spend less time documenting and more time doing what they do best: caring for patients.

About Skriber.com

Skriber.com is a next-generation clinical documentation platform built by providers, for providers. By combining cutting-edge AI with unmatched customization and usability, Skriber is redefining how healthcare professionals document, communicate, and deliver care.

