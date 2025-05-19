Live Whole Health #273: Get curious!

When life gets tough—when we feel sick, lonely, angry, tired, sad, or scared—we often pull back to protect ourselves. This reaction is normal and can help for short-term problems. For example, resting in bed for a day or two when you have back pain is a healthy choice.

Sometimes, stress and problems last a long time. Pain may not go away, relationships may get strained, bills may pile up, or you may lose a loved one. If you keep withdrawing for too long, it can make things worse. People, like plants, are either growing or withering away; we do not stay the same. If we shut down for too long, it’s tough to start growing again. However, bringing curiosity to your day-to-day life can help create new pathways to joy.

Curiosity sparks growth

So how can we deal with fear or sadness? By being curious! Curiosity might not stop bad feelings, but it may help us take control of our lives. When we get interested in something new—like a place we’ve never been, a musical instrument we’ve never played, learning how to fix a lawnmower, or trying a new hobby—we stop focusing on what’s wrong and start thinking about what’s possible. If we can be more curious than afraid, we can find a way forward.

For instance, if you’ve heard that Tai Chi can improve your physical and emotional health and you feel curious, you could try it out. Watch this 26-minute warm-up video and see if it’s something you could enjoy and want to learn more about.

What do you want to do with your life?

Personal Development is part of Whole Health, and it focuses on personal and professional goals. Learning, having fun and practicing new skills will make your life more interesting and joyful. Personal development moves you toward what matters most to you, so you can live your best life. That’s what Whole Health is all about.