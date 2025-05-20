TDOT Announces Partnership for Multimodal Freight Transportation

Nashville—The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has secured a public-private partnership between the state, Cheatham County, and Ingram Marine Group to develop the Ashland City River Port project. The project will enhance connectivity with more freight transportation options, reducing congestion and spurring economic growth by creating jobs and generating millions in local tax revenue.

The project includes a multimodal, multi-commodity inland river port on a 40-acre site at mile marker 162 on the Cumberland River. Ingram Marine Group will pay to construct the $30 million inland port on the land identified by Cheatham County. TDOT will pay for the construction of the $3 million pier with state funds supporting multimodal infrastructure.

“Strategic partnerships like this represent the kind of forward-thinking solutions essential to addressing Tennessee’s evolving infrastructure needs,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “TDOT remains committed to exploring every opportunity to strengthen our regional and national economic competitiveness by advancing infrastructure enhancements and operational innovations that alleviate congestion and remove critical freight bottlenecks.”

This port will significantly enhance the supply chain movement as it’s located within 10 miles of Interstates 40 and 65. Unlike congested waterways, there’s a low-density traffic pattern and potential for rail access to CSX via Nashville Western Railroad. In addition, barging is the most sustainable form of transportation as it causes less congestion, mitigates expensive transportation costs, and reduces air pollution.

“We welcome Ingram Marine Group as a major part of the Cheatham County Industrial Park,” said Cheatham County Mayor Kerry McCarver. “Its impact will reach far beyond the Cumberland River, stretching to the Nashville region. Cheatham County could not ask for a better neighbor to bring investment and jobs our way. Thanks to TDOT for helping make this port a reality. It truly is a public-private partnership that will result in jobs and a tax base for the county. The river port, along with the existing Cheatham Rail line and four-lane roadway into Nashville, will give the best options to bring commerce in and out of middle Tennessee.”

Construction is expected to start in the Summer of 2025. Phase 1 construction will include a fixed dock, multi-commodity warehouse, and site improvements. The barges will move a variety of dry goods from the Ashland City River Port, including materials like cement, rebar, aluminum, and rubber.

“Saying how incredibly excited we are to launch this project would be an understatement,” said John Roberts, CEO of Ingram Marine Group. “The Ashland City River Port will allow us to move a variety of dry goods more efficiently and effectively to better serve Tennessee businesses and residents. We are proud to open such a world-class facility in our home state and bring high-paying jobs to the Ashland City community. We want to thank Governor Lee and the legislature for making infrastructure improvements such as this one a priority. We would not be here today without them.”