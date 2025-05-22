Celebrate World Ocean Day with a Sustainable Feast at The Beach Club Resort

World Ocean Day at The Beach Club Resort In photo: The Beach Club’s own Executive Chef Nick Mackay-Finn, alongside Ocean Wise ambassador and Buy BC Champion Chef Ned Bell

An Ocean Wise Event Featuring Celebrity Chef Ned Bell and Executive Chef Nick Mackay-Finn

PARKSVILLE, B.C., CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beach Club Resort proudly invites the community to experience An Ocean Wise Feast, a World Ocean Day celebration on Sunday, June 8. This immersive beachfront event features sustainable seafood advocate, Ocean Wise ambassador, and Buy BC Champion Chef Ned Bell, alongside The Beach Club’s own Executive Chef Nick Mackay-Finn, and local partners and producers, celebrating the deep connection between food, community, and the ocean.Set along Parksville’s stunning coastline, this event brings together interactive food stations, fresh local ingredients, and inspiring stories from those leading the way in sustainable practices. Guests will move through four culinary stations designed to spark connection and curiosity, while highlighting sustainably sourced ingredients, bold West Coast flavours, and the people behind them. From freshly shucked oysters to a bubbling seafood boil, every dish celebrates the Pacific’s bounty and the importance of conserving it.“World Ocean Day is a celebration of the waters that sustain us and an invitation to honour them through our choices,” says Chef Ned Bell. “This event at The Beach Club Resort is about more than incredible food—it’s about coming together as a community, learning where our food comes from, and empowering each other to protect our oceans through responsible, delicious decisions. When we choose sustainable seafood, we’re choosing a vibrant future—for the ocean, our local producers, and the next generation.”As a proud Ocean Wise partner, The Beach Club demonstrates its dedication to ocean health through responsible sourcing. This event highlights that commitment, offering a culinary experience that’s as meaningful as it is memorable.“We’re proud to showcase what makes this coastline—and the people who care for it—so special,” adds Chef Nick Mackay-Finn. “Through food, we honour both the waters that feed us and the communities we serve.”Proudly Local PartnersThe menu features ingredients from local, like-minded partners, including Fanny Bay Oysters, Sterling Seafood, Little Qualicum Cheeseworks, and The Truffle Farm. Beverage partners include Unsworth Vineyards, Sea Star Vineyard and Winery, Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company, Fern + Cedar Brewing Company, Shelter Point Distillery, and Misguided Spirits Craft Distillery.Honouring the traditional territories of the Snaw-Naw-As and Qualicum First Nations, the event includes contributions from Indigenous-owned businesses like Iskwew Air, which offers direct flights from Vancouver to Qualicum Beach. Guests can also explore interactive marine exhibits from Deep Bay Marine Field Station (operated by Vancouver Island University) to learn more about local ocean conservation.Stay and Savour MoreEvent attendees are also invited to make the most of their visit with 15% off accommodations at The Beach Club Resort by using the promo code WOD2025 when booking. The resort also offers a signature Catch & Dine experience in partnership with Western Star Charters, which includes a four-hour guided fishing excursion followed by a custom oceanfront meal prepared with the guest’s fresh catch.Guests can also take advantage of complimentary resort amenities such as kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and bikes, or explore the region further through farm visits and wildlife tours—embracing sustainable, eco-friendly experiences that highlight the natural beauty and local stewardship of Vancouver Island.Want a taste of what’s to come? Check out Chef Ned and Chef Nick's appearance on CTV Morning Live, where they shared a sneak peek of the event and one of the featured recipes. Watch it here: ctvnews.ca/vancouver/video/2025/05/20/celebrate-world-oceans-day-at-the-beach-club-in-parksville or try the Skipper Otto Wild Albacore Tuna Salad: nedbell.com /recipes/skipper-otto-wild-albacore-tuna-salad-Event Details:● Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025● Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM● Location: The Beach Club Resort – 181 Beachside Drive, Parksville, BC● Tickets: $89 per person (includes a welcome cocktail, a drink ticket, access to all tasting stations, and a chance to engage with the passionate producers and chefs behind each plate)For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: beachclubbc.com/world-oceans-day-event.htm -30-Media Inquiries:Lisa McCormickGeneral Managerlisam@bellstar.ca250.947.2103Ned Bell Media Contact:Krista LochheadHatch Commskrista@hatchhos.com778.227.2396About The Beach Club ResortThe Beach Club Resort offers oceanfront luxury in the heart of Parksville. It is a Canadian gem for every season – a versatile destination that caters to families, staycationers, and travellers looking to explore Vancouver Island year-round. As an Ocean Wise-certified resort, it is proud to support local producers and champion environmental responsibility with every guest experience. beachclubbc.com About Ned BellNed Bell is a well-known Canadian culinary talent who has forged a path as a chef, sustainable seafood advocate, keynote speaker and educator. As one of the country’s leading chefs, he uses his voice, outgoing personality, and indomitable spirit to stand up for the world’s lakes, oceans, rivers, in addition to hyper-local farming sustainability through brand ambassador roles. Based in British Columbia, Ned is the co-owner of Hatch Hospitality, Culinary Director at Planetary Health, Chef Ambassador at Ocean Wise, Buy BC Champion, Board Member and Co-Chair of Sustainability at the Chefs Table Society, and as culinary and restaurant consultant at Hatch Hospitality Inc. nedbell.com

