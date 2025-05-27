InFocus appointed technology partner to develop B2B iGaming Platform in contract worth USD 3.25 million

InFocus Group (ASX:IFG), a data analytics and software solutions company, has been appointed exclusive technology partner to TG Solutions Consulting Ltd (TG).

We are excited to have secured another substantial contract in the digital gaming sector, this time with the potential to generate revenues of USD 3.25 million over the next twenty-four months.” — Ken Tovich, Chief Executive Officer of InFocus

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InFocus Group Holdings Limited (ASX: IFG), a leading provider of data analytics and software solutions, has been appointed exclusive technology partner by Taiwan-based TG Solutions Consulting Ltd (TG) to develop a next-generation iGaming platform for white-label distribution. This strategic engagement represents a significant step forward in InFocus’s expansion into complex, high-value technology solutions in the online gaming sector.The agreement outlines an end-to-end project delivery, commencing with the initial scoping and planning phases, progressing through to full development, testing, and pre-launch execution. The platform, drawing inspiration from established operators such as Polymarket, Stake.com, and Rollbit.com, will feature a proprietary market-driven odds system designed to adjust dynamically in real time as events unfold. This innovation is expected to increase user participation and engagement through a more interactive and immersive betting environment.The iGaming solution will incorporate integrated digital asset functionality, a tokenised loyalty and rewards system, cryptocurrency payment processing, and advanced AI-based engagement capabilities. These will be complemented by real-time esports data integration, blockchain-based fair play verification mechanisms, and a fully integrated responsible gaming framework. Operationally, the platform will include predictive player analytics, automated marketing systems, and intelligent insight tools to enhance efficiency for operators and maximise user value.Upon completion, InFocus will remain TG’s exclusive technology partner for all future implementation, customisation, and integration activities linked to the platform. In a key component of the agreement, InFocus has secured full ownership of all intellectual property developed throughout the engagement, while TG will receive a non-exclusive, irrevocable licence to utilise the platform. This structure provides a potential long-term revenue stream for InFocus, with flexibility to repurpose and license the technology in future commercial applications.This partnership follows a series of strategic wins by InFocus over recent months. Contracts announced in 2025 to date include an engagement with a subsidiary of the global insurer Chubb (NYSE:CB), an engagement to develop a cross-border stablecoin-based payments platform, and an engagement with ASX listed travel tech company, Jayride (ASX:JAY). The total revenue potential from contracts announced during the calendar year now exceeds USD 5.75 million.

