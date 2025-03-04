InFocus (ASX: IFG) secures USD 1.5M Cross-Border Stablecoin Payments Platform Development Contract

InFocus Group Holdings Limited (ASX: IFG) has secured a USD 1.52 million service agreement with Seychelles-based GBO Assets Ltd

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InFocus Group Holdings Limited (ASX: IFG) has secured a USD 1.52 million service agreement with Seychelles-based GBO Assets Ltd to develop a cross-border stablecoin-based payment platform. Leveraging its expertise in data analytics and software engineering, InFocus will lead the development of the platform. This agreement increases the total potential contract value of InFocus’s engagements with GBO Assets to USD 4 million.InFocus has been engaged to develop a cutting-edge cross-border cryptocurrency payment platform featuring an AI-powered order matching engine to optimise spreads and liquidity pools. The project is expected to generate USD 1.5 million in revenue over 24 months, covering system design through to platform launch, with an additional potential USD 380k for early maintenance and service, bringing the total value to USD 1.9 million. This initiative builds on InFocus’s existing partnership with GBO Assets, which is developing the system for potential sale or licensing.The platform will facilitate seamless stablecoin-based remittances and currency exchange, enhancing cross-border transactions. This engagement follows a USD 2.5 million contract last quarter for a white-labelled digital gaming product. InFocus will leverage its specialised business units—Prodigy9 for software engineering, Onify for platform development, and InFocus Analytics for data analytics—to deliver the project efficiently and effectively.Chief Executive Officer, Ken Tovich, commented:“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded the work to deliver a cross-border, stablecoin-based payments platform for GBO Assets. With the acquisitions we’ve made over the last year we are well-positioned to deliver an end-to-end digital solution of this scope to take advantage of our expansive software engineering and data analytics capabilities, and our expertise in frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital assets, and big data.“This engagement presents another high profile opportunity for InFocus to demonstrate its enterprise-scale capabilities with a newly enlarged team following completing the Prodigy9 acquisition earlier this year.“The GBO projects span digital gaming, cryptocurrency and digital assets, and in combination with other projects we are fielding in the insurance and fintech sectors, demonstrate our commitment to delivering on the company strategy of new markets, new products and services first introduced last year.”About InFocus Group Holdings LimitedInFocus Group Holdings Limited (IFG) is a data intelligence and software solutions company with proven expertise in data analytics as well as software and platform development. IFG operates four business units: InFocus Analytics, the Frugl Grocery app, and software development consultancy houses Onify and Prodigy9. Together, these business units provide IFG with enterprise-scale capabilities across data analytics, business intelligence, software and platform development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and team augmentation.

