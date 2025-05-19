Submit Release
'Facilities emergency' keeping Shasta County courthouse closed

Shasta County's $175 million Superior Court building in Redding, which abruptly closed early this week after being damaged by a water leak, will not reopen on Monday, May 19, as had been announced.

