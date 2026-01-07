Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,608 in the last 365 days.

9th Circuit revives California law banning forced outing of transgender students

A federal appeals court says a judge who ordered schools in California to let teachers inform parents that their child has identified as transgender misunderstood both the facts and the law. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez has been put on hold, but a conservative group says it’s planning an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

9th Circuit revives California law banning forced outing of transgender students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.