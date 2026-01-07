9th Circuit revives California law banning forced outing of transgender students

A federal appeals court says a judge who ordered schools in California to let teachers inform parents that their child has identified as transgender misunderstood both the facts and the law. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez has been put on hold, but a conservative group says it’s planning an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

