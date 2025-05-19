Toy Storage Nation Offers Exclusive One-Day Educational Bonanza at RV & Boat Storage Workshop, July 18, in Anaheim, CA

Attendees tour a Class A RV & boat storage facility at every TSN workshop. RV and boat storage offers high-profits for developers, owners and investors.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toy Storage Nation invites entrepreneurs to embark on a successful future in the RV and boat storage industry by attending the TSN RV & Boat Storage Workshop , July 18, in Anaheim, Calif.This intensive one-day workshop is designed specifically for the next generation of RV and boat storage developers, owners, operators and investors. Whether you’re breaking ground on your first facility or scaling a regional empire, this event fast-tracks mastery of the art—and business—of Class A RV and boat storage.Research indicates that more than five times the current supply is needed to fill a huge void in professional storage of RVs, boats, campers, classic cars, ATVs and other oversized outdoor-rec vehicles. This opportunity grows as consumers continue purchasing these large, expensive toys at the same time HOAs are tamping down on storing them in backyards and driveways. Industry experts believe that the toy storage industry is where self-storage was 25-30 years ago, predicting high profits for developers, owners and investors in the future.TSN Workshop attendees are guided through every step of the development, management and investing process, learning from industry pioneers in sessions covering the following:• Feasibility and market demand,• Development and entitlement,• Design and construction,• Financing and funding models,• Operational technology,• Commercial parking and storage,• Legal and insurance guidance, and• Marketing and revenue strategies.“The RV and boat storage industry offers wide-open opportunities for developers, owners and investors to profit,” says TSN President Amy Bix. “Very few areas in the nation are equipped to meet the growing storage demand for rec vehicles.“This is the only workshop in the nation designed to help attendees identify where to build and how to design the most suitable site to maximize investments,” she continues. “Plus, Toy Storage Nation prides itself on ensuring attendees receive the best possible education from pioneering experts in the field.”In addition to numerous presentations, attendees will take a guided tour of a local Class A facility with plenty of time for questions and answers. Vendor visits, breakfast, lunch and cocktail reception are also included.Registration is purposely limited to ensure attendees can maximize their education by consulting directly with expert-pioneers in RV and boat storage. For more details and to register before all seats are taken , visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/f5590b68-20bb-461a-a456-4e3fdc0951f8/summary?environment=P2 ToyStorageNation.com

