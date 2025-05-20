DroneDeploy and Prime Air Launch Elevate Scholarship Program to Forge New Career Pathways in Age of AI and Robotics

Elevate trains next generation of drone professionals – offering free Part 107 prep, FAA support and access to AI-era careers in aviation, robotics and mapping.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI and robotics continue to transform the way we work, the future of jobs is evolving in exciting and unpredictable ways. DroneDeploy and Prime Air , with support from FlyGuys , the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Collegiate Training Initiative (CTI) Program, National Center for Autonomous Technologies (NCAT) and Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), are proud to champion this cause with the launch of the Elevate Scholarship Program. This initiative directly addresses demand in the burgeoning drone industry while serving as a model for preparing the future workforce for the convergence of technology and automation.The World Economic Forum estimates that 65% of today's children will work in jobs that don't yet exist. Indeed, the workforce is changing rapidly, with recent reports indicating that up to 300 million jobs could be lost to AI globally, with 40% of employers expecting to reduce their workforce where AI can automate tasks. These statistics underscore the urgency to proactively develop training and educational programs that equip individuals with the skills to thrive in emerging industries. The drone industry exemplifies this shift, requiring a new generation of professionals who are adept at working with bleeding-edge technology and evolving with increasingly complex technological ecosystems.The FAA forecasts tremendous growth in the demand for remote drone pilots, seeking nearly half a million new pilots over the next five years. The Elevate Scholarship Program is a direct response to this demand, ensuring a pipeline of qualified professionals to fill these critical roles. Elevate represents a strategic investment in the future workforce of drone technology, specifically targeting individuals aged 16-24.The program goes beyond basic pilot training by bridging the skills gap, providing Part 107 training and resources to equip these young individuals with essential drone operation capabilities. Furthermore, Elevate promotes accessibility by removing financial barriers, notably covering the $175 test fee, to make drone careers a viable option for a wider pool of talent within this age group. Elevate aims to cultivate a skilled workforce that will drive continued innovation and expansion of drone technology across various sectors by fostering career pathways and connecting scholarship recipients with resources for advancement in the drone industry.“The Elevate Scholarship Program is more than just a scholarship; it's an investment in the future,” said Jono Millin, Chief Data Officer and Co-Founder of DroneDeploy. “By providing access to training and career resources, we are empowering individuals to not only participate in the drone revolution but also to shape the trajectory of the broader AI and robotics landscape.""The drone delivery sector represents a dynamic intersection of aviation, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Prime Air is proud to support the Elevate Scholarship Program to train and develop the workforce of this growing industry,” says Matt McCardle, Director of Infrastructure, Expansion, and Regulation at Prime Air. “We are committed to partnering with industry leaders in developing the next generation of professionals who will help shape the future of autonomous delivery and build the foundation for an entirely new category of aviation careers.""We're proud to support DroneDeploy's Elevate initiative because access matters. When we talk about the future of work we're really talking about who gets to participate, and who gets left behind – this program is helping level that playing field,” said FlyGuys CEO Joe Stough. “Elevate gives people a real way in: skills, certification and a clear path into an industry that's growing fast and changing even faster. This opens the door for young people who might not otherwise see themselves in this space and gives them the tools to step into it with confidence."“Elevate is exactly the kind of initiative our industry needs right now,” said Casie Ocaña, Vice President of Public Affairs at AUVSI. “We’re proud to support a program that not only opens doors for young professionals but also helps build a workforce that’s capable, certified, and ready to lead in an era defined by autonomy, AI, and innovation.”The importance of the Elevate Scholarship Program is underscored by the involvement of leading organizations across the drone and robotics industry. These include Prime Air, a pioneer in drone delivery; DroneDeploy, a leader in aerial and ground reality capture and robotics; FlyGuys, a top online marketplace for reality capture data; as well as the FAA CTI Program, the National Center for Autonomous Technologies, and AUVSI, which provide vital industry advocacy and support.About the participating organizations:DroneDeployTo learn more, visit www.dronedeploy.com Prime AirTo learn more, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/tag/prime-air FlyGuysFor more information, visit www.flyguys.com NCATTo learn more visit ncatech.orgAUVSITo learn more, visit auvsi.org

