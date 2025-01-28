DroneDeploy Accelerates Critical US Al Infrastructure Construction with BVLOS Autonomous Drone Ops, Progress Monitoring

DroneDeploy gains nationwide U.S. waiver to remotely deploy and operate automated drones for data center and critical infrastructure projects

As the AI boom fuels massive investment in critical infrastructure, DroneDeploy provides targeted monitoring and data analysis to help ensure these projects are delivered on time and on budget.” — Mike Winn, CEO and co-founder, DroneDeploy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DroneDeploy today announced nationwide U.S. Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) approval for critical infrastructure, establishing it as the leading reality capture and robotics platform for critical infrastructure, including data center construction management.With over 84% of DroneDeploy's top 50 projects now focused on data center and critical infrastructure construction and monitoring – totaling $35 billion in infrastructure development – the company's advanced drone software is engineered to meet the evolving needs of the world’s leading general contractors and hyperscale data center developers."As the AI boom fuels massive investment in critical infrastructure, DroneDeploy provides targeted monitoring and data analysis to help ensure these projects are delivered on time and on budget," said Mike Winn, CEO and co-founder of DroneDeploy. “Our BVLOS capabilities allow us to put fully autonomous drones on job sites, to enable our customers to accelerate construction timelines, and enhance speed, safety and quality across large-scale data center developments. From site selection to mapping underground utilities, interior systems installation and through close-out, we cover every phase of development for these mission-critical facilities."DroneDeploy has established itself as the primary reality capture and robotics platform for complex construction management challenges. The platform is currently deployed by over 80% of the top 50 U.S. general contractors and used by leading hyperscale data center developers to provide detailed aerial monitoring and analysis.DroneDeploy's platform integrates seamlessly with critical infrastructure projects, providing construction managers and project developers with clear, actionable visibility and efficiency. The company's BVLOS approval enables drone operations across large construction sites, capturing detailed imagery and generating accurate insights with minimal human intervention."Our technology is designed to support the next generation of infrastructure development," said James Pipe, Chief Product Officer at DroneDeploy. "Every day of delay on one of these projects costs millions of dollars, so our autonomous drone capabilities ensure total accountability to meeting the project schedule."The nationwide BVLOS approval, secured in partnership with ArgenTech Solutions Inc, marks a critical milestone in DroneDeploy's mission to transform infrastructure monitoring. By combining autonomous drone technology with AI-powered analysis, the company is well positioned to address the most demanding data center construction challenges.For more information about DroneDeploy's capabilities in critical infrastructure monitoring, contact our team to schedule a discovery call.==================About DroneDeployBuild with certainty, operate with confidence. That’s why thousands of construction and energy companies use DroneDeploy on a daily basis. We help them automate reality capture using drones, robots and 360 cameras – combining this data in one platform for AI-powered analysis. From aerial and ground views of construction progress to automated gauge readings and methane leak detection, DroneDeploy is shaping the future of reality capture and robotics.==================Media contact:

