New Listing Alert: Todd Troendle of Partner Real Estate Lists Upgraded End-Unit Townhome in Prime West Covina Location
EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Troendle (DRE# 02097909), a residential specialist at Partner Real Estate, has brought to market a turnkey townhome at 3658 Ivory Ln, located on the quiet cul-de-sac near the Walnut border — one of West Covina’s most desirable pockets.
Listed at $779,999, the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence stands out as the largest model in the community. The end-unit property combines scale, privacy, and a slate of recent upgrades designed to meet today’s lifestyle needs.
Troendle says the home offers a seamless blend of openness and modern function. “From the soaring ceilings to the fully upgraded kitchen, this townhome has the feel of a single-family home — without the maintenance,” he said.
Inside, the home opens to a cathedral-ceiling living room anchored by a fireplace. A spacious dining area flows into the renovated kitchen, which features sleek cabinetry, quartz-style countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been thoughtfully updated with contemporary finishes.
Upstairs, the oversized primary suite includes double-door entry and generous closet space. Two additional bedrooms offer flexibility for family, guests, or a home office setup.
Community amenities include a pool and spa, while HOA dues cover fire insurance, water, trash, and roof maintenance. Located near top-rated schools, major shopping hubs, parks, restaurants, and freeway access, the property offers both convenience and comfort.
“This is a rare opportunity to own a move-in ready townhome with the most spacious layout in the entire community,” Troendle added.
The listing comes as buyers continue to seek turnkey homes in prime suburban locations that offer value, livability, and minimal upkeep.
Property Highlights:
3 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms
Largest floorplan in the complex
Renovated kitchen and baths
End-unit with privacy and light
HOA includes fire insurance, water, trash, roof, pool & spa
List Price: $779,999
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3658-Ivory-Ln-West-Covina-CA-91792/21686576_zpid/
For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact:
Todd Troendle
Partner Real Estate
DRE# 02097909
📞 626-789-0159
www.Partner.RealEstate
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Legal Disclaimer:
