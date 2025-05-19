New Listing Alert: Todd Troendle of Partner Real Estate Lists Upgraded End-Unit Townhome in Prime West Covina Location

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Troendle (DRE# 02097909), a residential specialist at Partner Real Estate, has brought to market a turnkey townhome at 3658 Ivory Ln, located on the quiet cul-de-sac near the Walnut border — one of West Covina’s most desirable pockets.

Listed at $779,999, the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence stands out as the largest model in the community. The end-unit property combines scale, privacy, and a slate of recent upgrades designed to meet today’s lifestyle needs.

Troendle says the home offers a seamless blend of openness and modern function. “From the soaring ceilings to the fully upgraded kitchen, this townhome has the feel of a single-family home — without the maintenance,” he said.

Inside, the home opens to a cathedral-ceiling living room anchored by a fireplace. A spacious dining area flows into the renovated kitchen, which features sleek cabinetry, quartz-style countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been thoughtfully updated with contemporary finishes.

Upstairs, the oversized primary suite includes double-door entry and generous closet space. Two additional bedrooms offer flexibility for family, guests, or a home office setup.

Community amenities include a pool and spa, while HOA dues cover fire insurance, water, trash, and roof maintenance. Located near top-rated schools, major shopping hubs, parks, restaurants, and freeway access, the property offers both convenience and comfort.

“This is a rare opportunity to own a move-in ready townhome with the most spacious layout in the entire community,” Troendle added.

The listing comes as buyers continue to seek turnkey homes in prime suburban locations that offer value, livability, and minimal upkeep.

Property Highlights:

3 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms

Largest floorplan in the complex

Renovated kitchen and baths

End-unit with privacy and light

HOA includes fire insurance, water, trash, roof, pool & spa

List Price: $779,999

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3658-Ivory-Ln-West-Covina-CA-91792/21686576_zpid/

For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact:
Todd Troendle
Partner Real Estate
DRE# 02097909
📞 626-789-0159

www.Partner.RealEstate

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Partner Real Estate

