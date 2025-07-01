Submit Release
Copeland’s of Jacksonville Celebrates National Cheesecake Day with Buy One, Get One Free Deal

From July 28–30, Copeland’s of Jacksonville celebrates National Cheesecake Day with a Buy One, Get One Free cheesecake offer—just in time for dessert lovers.

Cheesecake is part of the Copeland’s tradition, and we’re proud to celebrate this national favorite with a sweet offer our guests will love.”
— Andrew Gabet, Owner

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheesecake lovers are in for a treat! Copeland’s of Jacksonville is honoring National Cheesecake Day with a Buy One, Get One Free cheesecake offer available for three days only: July 28, 29, and 30.

A Sweet Deal for a Sweet Holiday
Whether you’re celebrating with family or just treating yourself, this BOGO cheesecake offer is the perfect excuse to enjoy one of Copeland’s most beloved desserts. Guests can enjoy one for themselves and share the second, or keep both for double the indulgence.
Details include:
- Valid July 28, 29, and 30
- Buy One, Get One Free on cheesecake (offer applies to qualifying purchases—see server for details)

Word from the Owner
"Cheesecake is part of the Copeland’s tradition, and we’re proud to celebrate this national favorite with a sweet offer our guests will love," said Andrew Gabet, Owner

More About Copeland’s of Jacksonville
From rich, creamy classics to decadent seasonal varieties, Copeland’s cheesecakes have become a fan favorite over the years. This National Cheesecake Day event is the perfect opportunity to revisit a favorite—or try something new.
Join the celebration at 4310 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216, and enjoy one of the most iconic desserts in Southern hospitality.
To learn more or reserve a table, visit Copeland’s of Jacksonville or call (904) 998-4414.

Andrew Gabet
Copeland’s of Jacksonville
+1 904-998-4414
Legal Disclaimer:

