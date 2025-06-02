Copeland’s of Jacksonville Hosts Father’s Day Brunch to Celebrate Dads with Southern Flavor

Copeland's of New Orleans Restaurant Foods

Copeland’s of Jacksonville invites families to enjoy a Father’s Day brunch packed with bold flavors, bourbon cocktails, and classic Southern hospitality.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father’s Day, Copeland’s of Jacksonville is inviting families to skip the tie and treat Dad to something truly special: a Southern-style brunch experience crafted just for him. On Sunday, June 16, the restaurant will host its annual Father’s Day brunch, featuring hearty dishes, signature cocktails, and the warm hospitality Copeland’s is known for.

A Brunch Built for Dad

This year’s brunch promises bold flavors and satisfying Southern favorites, perfect for celebrating the father figures in our lives. Guests can expect:

- Chef-Carved Meats & Hearty Entrées including prime rib, jambalaya, and made-to-order omelets.

- Fresh Seafood & Brunch Classics like shrimp and grits, loaded biscuits, and southern-style potatoes.

- House-made desserts and freshly baked pastries from the Copeland’s kitchen.

- Signature Bourbon Cocktails from the Elevated Cocktail Menu, plus Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Word from Owner

"This Father’s Day, we’re serving up bold flavors and big hospitality—just the way Dad likes it," said Al Copeland, Owner of Copeland’s of Jacksonville.

Celebrate with Comfort and Style

Families can enjoy brunch in the main dining room or on the climate-controlled outdoor patio, providing a comfortable and festive setting for Father’s Day celebrations.

Copeland’s of Jacksonville is located at 4310 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Reserve Your Table for Father’s Day Brunch

Make this Father’s Day brunch one to remember with bold food, classic cocktails, and a celebration fit for Dad.

To reserve your table or view the full menu, visit Copeland’s of Jacksonville or call (904) 998-4414.

