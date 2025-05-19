Extel Publishes 2025 Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Executive Team Rankings

2025 Extel Asia Executive Team Extel logo

All-Star status - four companies in Mainland China and two companies in the Rest of Asia achieve first place in six categories in their sectors.

Our 2025 results continued to indicate the importance of quality investor relations, executive leadership, and corporate governance.” — Carvin Lee, Carvin Lee, Extel's Commercial Lead for Asia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Extel, formerly Institutional Investor Research (II Research), announced the results of their 15th Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ Executive Team survey , revealing Asia’s leading CEOs, CFOs, Investor Relations Officers, Investor Relations programs, ESG and company board attributes that best uphold corporate governance standards and facilitate investment into their company. 126 companies attained a published position in the categories listed above to become an Honored company, and 58 of those companies were granted the coveted Most Honored Company recognition. A total of 6,300 (up 8% yoy) investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 1,324 voter firms participated in this survey, nominating a total of 1,668 companies and 2,367 individuals across 18 sectors. This included 5,437 buy-side professionals from 1,167 buy-side companies with an estimated $2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities and 863 sell-side analysts from 157companies.Carvin Lee, Commercial Lead for Asia, said “In 2024, Asian stock markets experienced mixed performance attributed to varying economic conditions, policy changes, and global events. However, our 2025 results continued to indicate the importance of quality investor relations, executive leadership, and corporate governance. Investors and sell-side analysts have cast their votes of confidence in companies and executives who helped them through a year of increasing uncertainties."Emerging trends identified1. Increased participation from the largest Mainland Chinese fundsIn the 2025 survey, almost half of the votes were casted by funds that are managing at least US$2.5 billion of Asia (ex-Japan) equities, up by over 5% YOY. 45% of these large funds are from Mainland China. Conversely, US and European funds represent a small proportion of the voter universe this year.2. Increased interest in High TechInternet, Financial Technology and Biotech companies garnered increased attention this year. Meanwhile, interest in Consumer Staples and Property continued to fall.3. Quality Leadership contributes to outstanding investor relationsInvestors and analysts have allocated more votes to rate CEO and CFOs in the survey. Both categories have recorded a 20% increase in vote count YOY. In contrast, fewer votes are being allocated to ESG and IR Teams.Results highlights2025 marks the fifth year Mainland China, the Rest of Asia (ex-Mainland China) and sector Small and Midcap results have been reported separately to the overall Asia-Pacific results. Companies with a market cap of $10B or below are classified as Small and Midcap. This year, we also relaunched the country rankings to reveal the best Executive Leadership and Investor Relations in each of the 11 Asia Countries/regionsThe companies below clinched a Most Honored Company accolade. A special subset of this group are companies with the ‘All-Star’ status; a first-place clean sweep in the combined rankings across six categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Program, Best ESG and Best Company Board in their respective sectors in the 2025 Asia Executive Team survey.All-Star Status - OverallChina Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. (Mainland China), PetroChina Co. (Mainland China), Taiwan Mobile Co. (Taiwan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (Taiwan), Topsports International Holdings (Mainland China), Xiaomi (Mainland China)Most Honored Companies - Overall ResultsAAC Technologies Holdings (Mainland China), AIA Group (Hong Kong), ANTA Sports Products (Mainland China), AsiaInfo Technologies (Mainland China), ASPEED Technology (Taiwan), Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co. (Mainland China), Atour Lifestyle Holdings (Mainland China), Bank Central Asia (Indonesia), Beijing Enterprises Water Group (Mainland China), BYD Co. (Mainland China), China Hongqiao Group (Mainland China), China International Capital Corp. (Mainland China), China Merchants Bank Co. (Mainland China), China Mobile (Mainland China), China Overseas Land & Investment (Mainland China), China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. (Mainland China), Chongqing Brewery Co. (Mainland China), CNOOC (Mainland China), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (Mainland China), ENN Energy Holdings (Mainland China), Focus Media Information Technology Co. (Mainland China), Fubon Financial Holding Co. (Taiwan), Full Truck Alliance Co. (Mainland China), Gail (India) (India), GCL Technology Holdings (Mainland China), H World Group (Mainland China), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Taiwan), JCET Group (Mainland China), Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. (Mainland China), Jindal Stainless (India), Kerry Logistics Network (Hong Kong), Kuaishou Technology (Mainland China), Kunlun Energy Co. (Mainland China), Li Ning Co. (Mainland China), Meituan (Mainland China), NagaCorp (Cambodia), Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) (Mainland China), NWS Holdings (Hong Kong), Onewo (Mainland China), PetroChina Co. (Mainland China), Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China (Mainland China), Poly Property Services Co. (Mainland China), S.F. Holding Co. (Mainland China), SK hynix (South Korea), Smoore International (Mainland China), Taiwan Mobile Co. (Taiwan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (Taiwan), Tencent Holdings (Mainland China), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Mainland China), Topsports International Holdings (Mainland China), TravelSky Technology (Mainland China), TUHU Car (Mainland China), WuXi AppTec Co. (Mainland China), Xiaomi (Mainland China), ZhongAn Online (Mainland China), Zhongsheng Group Holdings (Mainland China), Zijin Mining Group Co. (Mainland China), ZTO Express (Cayman) (Mainland China).Further segmentation of Mainland China, Rest of Asia, Small Midcap Firms and Country are available on this link. About ExtelFor over 50 years, Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research) has been a trusted leader in proprietary benchmark research and rankings. Providing independent feedback on sell-side and corporate performance, Extel is the premier choice for validating qualitative market intelligence across the investment community. With a global presence spanning Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America, Extel continues to set the standard in independent market insights.Marketing LicensesExtel owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. Speak with us to access the Extel award or award logo and share your winning position in the 2025 Asia Executive Team ranking across your website content, advertisements, communications, marketing collateral and more. Please contact marketing@extelinsights.comBenchmark Data and IR Perception AnalysisTo request further information on how you can use survey data to market your firm internally or externally, or deeper analysis of survey data, please contact Carvin Lee, Asia Commercial Lead, Extel, on +852 2912 8035 or carvin.lee@extelinsights.com

