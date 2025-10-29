Gov. Cox to host press conference at renovated 515 Tower

What: Gov. Spencer J. Cox will share Utah’s direction on attainable housing and spotlight partners working to expand choices for families. Coinciding with Arbor 515 Phase 1, the event concludes with a ribbon-cutting.

When: Thursday, October 30, 2025 9:00 a.m. Press conference (Floor 14)

10:00 a.m. Ribbon-cutting (Front entrance)

Where: 515 Tower Floor 14 515 East 100 South Salt Lake City, UT Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Chris Parker, Co-Director, Perpetual Housing Fund Colin Higgins, Executive Director, National Housing Crisis Task Force

