Gov. Cox to host press conference at renovated 515 Tower

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will share Utah’s direction on attainable housing and spotlight partners working to expand choices for families. Coinciding with Arbor 515 Phase 1, the event concludes with a ribbon-cutting.

When: 

Thursday, October 30, 2025 

  • 9:00 a.m. Press conference (Floor 14)
  • 10:00 a.m. Ribbon-cutting (Front entrance)

Where: 

515 Tower

Floor 14

515 East 100 South

Salt Lake City, UT

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Chris Parker, Co-Director, Perpetual Housing Fund

Colin Higgins, Executive Director, National Housing Crisis Task Force

