ReadyMonitor Launches ReadyMonitor Cloud™

Streamlining Remote Drone Dock Operations and Scalable BVLOS Services

ReadyMonitor Cloud gives customers a simple way to connect to remote drone docks anywhere in the United States—without worrying about hardware, airspace regulations, or pilot staffing.” — Jesse Stepler

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReadyMonitor today announced the launch of ReadyMonitor Cloud™, a powerful new cloud-based, AI-powered platform that gives customers easy access to remote drone dock operations and fully managed Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) subscription-based flight services.ReadyMonitor Cloud™ integrates the tools, controls, and oversight required to deploy autonomous drone systems at scale—without the need for on-site personnel, flight expertise, or deep knowledge of FAA regulations. Designed for flexibility, the platform unifies a suite of pre-configured technologies and services into a seamless operational experience for customers across security, infrastructure, emergency response, and logistics sectors.“ReadyMonitor Cloud gives our customers a simple way to connect to remote drone docks anywhere in the United States—without worrying about hardware, airspace regulations, or pilot staffing,” said Jesse Stepler, Co-Founder of ReadyMonitor. “Whether operating one dock or a nationwide network, customers can access live video, real-time telemetry, and on-demand flight control with just a browser.”The launch of ReadyMonitor Cloud™ follows the company’s growing success delivering fully managed BVLOS services, including:-Remote Operator Service™ – Expert piloting and remote dock management using ReadyMonitor’s FAA approvals.-Co-Pilot™ – For customers who want to control their own drone docks, with BVLOS services and compliance handled by ReadyMonitor.-Autopilot™ – A 100% turnkey remote drone dock service.To support hardware deployment and field operations, ReadyMonitor has partnered with Drone Nerds, the leading drone technology provider in North America. Drone Nerds supplies and configures drone dock hardware from top manufacturers like DJI and Hextronics, ensuring reliable integration and seamless functionality with the ReadyMonitor Cloud™ platform.This partnership enables customers to choose the operational model that best fits their needs—own-and-operate, hybrid, or fully outsourced—all through one unified interface.About ReadyMonitorReadyMonitor enables remote drone dock operations through a secure cloud platform and fully managed BVLOS services. With FAA approvals, remote pilot teams, and nationwide dock deployment capabilities, ReadyMonitor empowers organizations to monitor and respond from the air—without sending people into the field.About Drone NerdsDrone Nerds is the largest enterprise drone solutions provider in North America. From procurement and logistics to integration and maintenance, Drone Nerds helps businesses deploy aerial systems for a wide range of commercial and public safety missions.

