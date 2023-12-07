ReadyMonitor Secures FAA Approval, Launches Nationwide Drone-in-a-Box Services
ReadyMonitor announces first of its kind FAA approval, launches nationwide Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone dock service.
Drone docks, or Drone-in-a-Box, technology represent the next phase of growth for our industry, and I believe observers will be surprised at how quickly they become ubiquitous.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyMonitor emerged from stealth mode today, announcing its leadership team and a first of its kind approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for nationwide Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations.
— Jesse Stepler
ReadyMonitor’s approval is unique in that it permits drone flight operations anywhere in the United States using remotely-based drones without the physical presence of a pilot, or the use of expensive technologies like radar. These fully remote operations fundamentally change the economics of commercial drones, and will enable the technology to become ubiquitous on jobsites across a wide variety of industries including agriculture, construction, energy, and security.
ReadyMonitor delivers cutting-edge “Drone-in-a-Box” or “Drone Dock” services to its clients using remotely installed and operated drones to enhance safety, reduce costs, and boost performance. The company is led by industry veteran Jesse Stepler, formerly President and Co-Founder of Measure, an early industry leader in drone services and software.
The ReadyMonitor Board of Directors includes Jeremy Schneiderman, founder and CEO of Drone Nerds, the largest distributor of drones in North America, and Brandon Torres Declet, formerly Co-Founder and CEO of Measure and current CEO of Exyn Technologies.
For this BVLOS approval, ReadyMonitor selected Hextronics, a leading American manufacturer of intelligent drone docks based in Florida. Hextronics solutions include battery swapping to ensure constant availability, ruggedized and climate-controlled designs, and the ability to select from different drone models and manufacturers depending on customer requirements. Hextronics and ReadyMonitor are also partners of Drone Nerds, which brings extensive experience in deploying, engineering, and supporting commercial drones at scale.
ReadyMonitor delivers the long awaited “easy button” for customers who do not want to own and operate their own drone solutions at scale, and seek predictable, safe and easy access to reliable and timely aerial data. ReadyMonitor conducts BVLOS drone operations on behalf of its customers from its Remote Operations Center in Florida, and now plans to expand its groundbreaking service to customers across the country.
This achievement underscores ReadyMonitor’s commitment to safety, providing best-in-class services through partnerships with leading drone and dock manufacturers and software providers. ReadyMonitor also engaged leading drone and aviation safety consultancy, the Lemasters Group, to help structure and refine its safety practices and documentation for the FAA. This approval is a critical piece in the puzzle to making drones economically viable at scale and marks a pivotal moment in our journey and a significant advancement in the drone services industry.
"At ReadyMonitor, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the drone industry. We're grateful to the FAA for recognizing our experience, commitment to safety, innovation, and efficiency. This waiver represents a pivotal step forward for our clients and our industry as a whole," said Jesse Stepler, CEO and Co-Founder of ReadyMonitor. “Drone docks, or Drone-in-a-Box, technology represent the next phase of growth for our industry, and I believe observers will be surprised at how quickly they become ubiquitous.”
About ReadyMonitor: ReadyMonitor is a tech-enabled drone services company that focuses on Drone-in-a-Box solutions, allowing its clients to access the advantages of remotely installed and operated drones. The company partners with industry-leading manufacturers of drones, drone docks, and software to provide affordable, reliable, and easily implementable services. ReadyMonitor is dedicated to elevating safety, reducing costs, and enhancing performance for its clients through innovative drone technology.
About Drone Nerds: As one of the most prominent dealers and drone-dedicated retailers in the United States, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. Its services encompass everything an enterprise needs to manage the hardware and logistics of a successful drone program.
For more information about ReadyMonitor, please visit www.readymonitor.com.
For more information about Drone Nerds, please visit www.dronenerds.com.
#ReadyMonitor #DroneInABox #BVLOS #FAA #DroneTechnology #Innovation #CommercialDrones
Cara Ferreira
ReadyMonitor
+1 786-708-7807 ext. 6772
email us here
ReadyMonitor video