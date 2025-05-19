Circuit Cinema Pioneers Immersive Live-Action Storytelling with VR TV Series

Circuit Cinema Logo Poster image for Perspective

Groundbreaking 360° VR Series 'Perspective' Premieres on Meta Quest May 23rd

I wanted to prove that fully-immersive virtual reality filmmaking is no different than cinematography constrained to a rectangular frame.” — Charles Huddleston

CANNES, FRANCE, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whose dreams do you subscribe to? Circuit Cinema , an emerging subscription video-on-demand network will release “Perspective,” a live-action dramatic TV series filmed in 360 degree virtual reality on May 23rd. The series stars Kenny Johnson, Michele Martin, John Tague, Andrew Sellon, Hari Williams, Nija Okoro, and Devin McGee."Perspective" is a science fiction series that will fully immerse viewers in the action when viewed in a VR headset. The story follows characters living in a recursive multiverse where the lines are blurred between dreams, reality, and television. It explores themes of perception, programming, and the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.The series was filmed using 360-degree 3D cameras, combining traditional cinematography with VR technology which will allow viewers to be completely surrounded by the actors’ actual performances rather than motion-captured and computer-generated ones."I wanted to prove that fully-immersive virtual reality filmmaking is no different than cinematography constrained to a rectangular frame," said writer/director Charles Huddleston. "This required innovation at every stage of production to adapt our traditional techniques to this extremely wide-angle format. On the set, filming was complicated by the fact that there were only so many places that the crew and equipment could hide from the camera’s all-seeing eye. I wanted to fill the space and give the audience reasons to look around and explore the scene around them, which meant that in the editing room, I had to stay mindful of all the directions the audience might be looking when an edit occurs."The first of six half-hour episodes of “Perspective” will premiere May 23rd in the Circuit Cinema app for Meta Quest headsets with no subscription required. A cropped version of the series will be released for standard screens this Summer.

Perspective - Official Trailer

