Circuit Cinema Announces Production of Live-Action Dramatic TV Series 'Perspective' in 360 Degree Virtual Reality

Sci-Fi to Anchor Streaming Service’s “Immersive Primetime”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circuit Cinema , an emerging subscription video-on-demand network, announced today that it is producing a new live-action dramatic TV series entitled " Perspective ." The series is being filmed in 360-degree virtual reality and will star Michele Martin, John Tague, Andrew Sellon, Hari Williams, Nija Okoro, Devin McGee and television veteran Kenny Johnson."Perspective" is a groundbreaking science fiction series that tells the story of a group of people living in a recursive multiverse where the lines are blurred between dreams, reality, and television. The series will explore themes of perception, programming, and the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.Circuit Cinema is combining cutting-edge technology with traditional cinematography to create a truly immersive television experience for viewers. The series is being filmed using 360-degree 3D cameras, which will allow viewers to be completely surrounded by the performances."We are delighted to bring 'Perspective' to life as part of television’s first immersive primetime," said Charles Huddleston, CEO of Circuit Cinema. "This series will continue our commitment to bold, avant-garde filmmaking and great stories that you won’t find anywhere else. We believe that viewers will be captivated by the experience that we are creating.""Perspective" will premiere on Circuit Cinema in 2025.Circuit Cinema’s curated collection of independent films and world cinema is now available at circuitcinema.com and in their apps on major streaming devices.

