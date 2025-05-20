Von Vascular Announces Publication of ALGO™ Smart Pump Study in Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery

Von Vascular Logo

Von Vascular’s ALGO™ Smart Pump study shows superior complete clot ingestion in pre-clinical stroke study, published in 'Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery'.

The ALGO Smart Pump showed consistent performance across a range of catheters and offers a compelling, modern alternative for clinicians focused on maximizing clot removal during the first pass.” — Dr. Brian Jankowitz

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Von Vascular, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to advancing stroke and vascular intervention technologies, today announced the publication of a pivotal pre-clinical research study evaluating the performance of its ALGO Smart Pump. The study, titled “Innovating stroke care: A performance study of the ALGO Smart Pump in smart static mode,” appears in the May 2025 issue of Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery.The study assessed the efficacy of the ALGO Smart Pump in mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke using a validated in-vitro flow model. Results demonstrated that the ALGO Pump’s Smart Static mode achieved significantly higher rates of complete clot ingestion compared to a leading commercial aspiration pump. Notably, these results were achieved without increasing aspiration time, suggesting that ALGO may offer both efficiency and enhanced performance benefits in neurointerventional procedures.Dr. Brian Jankowitz, one of the study’s senior investigators, commented, “This study reflects the growing need to evaluate and innovate aspiration technology in thrombectomy. The ALGO Smart Pump showed consistent performance across a range of catheters and offers a compelling, modern alternative for clinicians focused on maximizing clot removal during the first pass.”The ALGO Smart Pump is a compact, sterile, operator-controlled device designed to improve the precision and effectiveness of clot retrieval in stroke treatment. Its Smart Static aspiration technology dynamically adjusts suction based on catheter feedback, offering a novel data-driven approach to clot ingestion mechanics.The full article is available via Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery at Elsevier

