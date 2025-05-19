Governor Stein Announces Second Hurricane Helene Budget Proposal

NORTH CAROLINA, May 19 - Today Governor Josh Stein visited Carolina Domes in Union Mills to propose additional funding for the Hurricane Helene recovery effort. Governor Stein recommends an additional $891 million to help western North Carolina rebuild.

“Western North Carolina is coming back strong, but there is much more work to do,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge the General Assembly to pass a second round of funding so that the rebuilding and recovery efforts can continue as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Governor Stein’s budget proposal includes:

$260 million to spur economic recovery by supporting businesses and local governments and promoting western North Carolina’s tourism industry.

$239 million to strengthen critical infrastructure by repairing damaged schools, expanding debris clean-up, and investing in projects to safeguard against future disasters.

$113 million to advance housing recovery and provide assistance to families who have struggled with rent, mortgage, and utility bills.

$105 million to rehabilitate waterways and land used by farmers as well as fund wildfire prevention and response.

$23 million to address food insecurity in western North Carolina and the needs of affected community colleges.

$152 million for required state matching of federal disaster programs, investments in communication and disaster system improvements, and existing requirements that are not funded by state or federal dollars.

The Stein administration continues to be laser-focused on rebuilding western North Carolina. During Small Business Week, Governor Stein and North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley highlighted small businesses in Marshall that were impacted by Helene. He also announced that the Dogwood Health Trust, the Duke Endowment, and the State of North Carolina have distributed $55 million to more than 2,000 businesses in western North Carolina.

The State of North Carolina also launched an additional $55 million state infrastructure program allowing local governments to apply for up to $1 million to rebuild public infrastructure that small business rely on, such as sidewalks and sewers. The Governor also joined the commencement ceremonies of Appalachian State University, Western Carolina University, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College to honor the graduates’ resiliency in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Read Governor Stein’s full Helene recovery budget proposal here. (Please note figures above are rounded to the nearest whole number.)