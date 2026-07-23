Governor Stein Highlights Public Safety Investments in State Budget to Recruit and Retain Law Enforcement

NORTH CAROLINA, July 23 - Today Governor Josh Stein joined law enforcement officials and specialized units including the Selective Enforcement Unit and K-9 teams at Raleigh Police Department’s Special Operations Division to highlight the state budget’s investments in public safety, including the largest pay raises to law enforcement in recent state history.

“Law enforcement careers are demanding and sometimes dangerous, but they are so important and rewarding,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We must do everything in our power to support those who keep North Carolinians safe. With this state budget, we are sending a clear message that we value our law enforcement officers and are investing in the next generation of North Carolinians who choose a career to keep people safe.”

"I am sincerely grateful to Governor Stein and his team for their continued support of law enforcement across our state,” said Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce. “Including local law enforcement in Senate Bill 257 is a meaningful investment in the men and women who serve our communities every day. We are thankful for this support and for the Governor's commitment to strengthening public safety throughout North Carolina."

At the event, Governor Stein also highlighted needed investments to support residents' mental and behavioral health, including Raleigh Police Department's Addressing Crises through Outreach, Referral, Networking, and Service (ACORNS) unit. Through ACORNS, teams pair police officers with mental health or social work professionals to respond to situations involving mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness. This co-responder model provides better service to people in need and frees up law enforcement to fight crime.

Earlier this month, Governor Stein signed into law North Carolina’s first full state budget in more than two years, providing historic salary increases for state public safety officers. The budget includes a a 16.2% pay raise for State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) officers, a 15% pay raise for State Highway Patrol officers, a 13% pay raise for correctional officers, and a 6.5% pay raise for probation and parole officers. It also sets aside nearly $40 million to provide sworn local law enforcement officers with a one-time $1,750 bonus.