CHALICE CONNECT LAUNCHES REAL ESTATE AGENTS PERKS to DELIVER BENEFITS, DISCOUNTS, SAVINGS with GROUP HEALTH INSURANCE

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chalice Connect, a leading B2B Marketplace software and digital marketplace technology platform provider, has launched Real Estate Agent Perks and Real Estate Agent MD to provide over 100,000+ products and services with average savings between 25-45% for real estate agents and real estate professionals.There are currently over 1.5 million licensed real estate agents in the United States, according to the National Association of REALTORS(NAR). Most agents are 1099 Independent Contractors and small business owners who are no different than most small businesses seeking quality health insurance coverage, economies of scale, operational efficiency, and expense reduction for increased earnings.Real Estate Agent Perks delivers the best breed products and services curated for agents with benefits, discounts, and savings rarely accessible to small business owners—as well as an exclusive health insurance offer that rivals the benefits of Fortune 500 coverage at a fraction of the cost.“We are proud to address the business and health insurance needs of the millions of real estate agents who work tirelessly to help individuals and families satisfy the American dream of home ownership; while leveraging the collective buying power and relationships that we have pursued and secured on behalf of our members,” stated Keith Gregg, Founder & CEO of Chalice Connect.Hailed as a game-changer and inflation buster, Real Estate Agent Perks and Real Estate Agent MD membership comes with significant benefits and savings power; the least of which is access to Fortune 500 GROUP Health Insurance Benefits with average savings of 45% through Real Estate Agent MD. “The combination of discounts, savings and benefits is the trifecta for success for real estate agents and has become the hallmark of Chalice and why we are known to be the Holy Grail for Small Business Owners in America,” explains Gregg, adding, “Our Health Insurance offering alone can provide significant savings, and the peace of mind needed to focus on growing one’s business.”Real Estate Agent Perks and Real Estate Agent MD are the latest additions to the Chalice family of brands, which includes Chalice Connect, Advisor Perks, Chalice MD and many others. It is through the collective purchasing power of all the Chalice properties that Chalice can pass along significant savings, exclusive offers and other discounts to its members. In doing so, they fulfill their charge of empowering small to mid-sized business owners and entrepreneurs with access to the same products and services that are available to large companies at affordable prices to grow their business.

