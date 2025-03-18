BENCO DENTAL PARTNERS WITH CHALICE MD and PAYCHEX PEO to OFFER GROUP HEALTH INSURANCE BENEFITS TO DENTAL PROFFESSIONALS

BENCO to OFFER AFFORDABLE GROUP HEALTH INSURANCE THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH CHALICE MD and Paychex PEO

THIS IS A GAME CHANGER TO GAIN ACCESS TO FORTUNE 500 TYPE GROUP HEALTH INSURANCE BENEFITS THAT ARE RARELY ACCESSIBLE TO SMALL-MID SIZE DENTAL PROFESSIONALS AND PRACTICES” — Keith Gregg, Founder/CEO, Chalice Connect

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benco Dental, the nation’s largest independent distributor of oral healthcare technology and supplies, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Chalice Connect (parent company of Chalice MD ) and Paychex PEO to launch the Chalice MD Group Health Insurance Program.This innovative program is set to revolutionize health coverage for dental professionals by offering Fortune 500-level group health benefits at a fraction of the traditional cost.With over 70,000 dental clients, Benco Dental has long been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge products and services. Now, the company is taking its commitment to the industry to new heights by ensuring that independent dental practices and dental professionals have access to high-quality, affordable group health insurance—a game changer in the dental field.This strategic collaboration between Benco Dental, Chalice Connect, and Paychex PEO is a testament to the power of partnerships and forward-thinking leadership. Together, they are bringing unparalleled health insurance solutions to dental professionals, enabling them to focus on patient care while enjoying comprehensive, affordable healthcare benefits typically reserved for large corporations.“Our goal has always been to provide dentists with the very best resources to help them succeed. With the Chalice MD Group Health Insurance Program, we are empowering dental professionals with access to world-class health coverage—something that has traditionally been out of reach for many independent practices,” stated Julie Radzyminski, Vice President, Consumables Merchandising and Product Development, Benco Dental.“At Benco Dental, we understand that the success of dental professionals goes beyond equipment and supplies—it’s about supporting every aspect of their practice, including their well-being. This partnership allows us to offer a game-changing benefit that truly enhances the lives of our clients,” explained Wesley Fields, Vice President, Strategic Markets, Benco Dental.“The collaboration between Chalice Connect, Benco Dental, and Paychex PEO exemplifies the strength of collective buying power and strategic alliances. By leveraging the scale of Benco Dental’s vast network, we are making premium group health benefits affordable and accessible to thousands of dental professionals nationwide,” added Keith Gregg, CEO, Chalice Connect.The Chalice MD Group Health Insurance Program provides an innovative and cost-effective solution that allows dental professionals, practice owners, and their employees to access comprehensive healthcare plans with significant savings while enjoying benefits that rival those of Fortune 500 companies.For more information about the Chalice MD Group Health Insurance Program, visit https://chaliceconnect.com/chalice-md

