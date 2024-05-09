Galt Pharmaceuticals Expands Pain Management Portfolio with Tolectin DS® (Tolmetin Sodium 400mg Capsules)
Galt Pharmaceuticals proudly announces the introduction of Tolectin DS® (Tolmetin Sodium 400mg Capsules), to it's growing non-opioid pain product portfolio.
It's crucial to revisit and promote safe, proven options for pain management that have been neglected due to the widespread marketing of opioids.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galt Pharmaceuticals, a pioneer in developing non-opioid pain management solutions, is proud to announce the introduction of Tolectin DS to its product portfolio. This launch underscores the company's unwavering commitment to revitalizing safe, effective, non-controlled pain treatments that have been overshadowed by opioid therapies.
Barry Patel, Pharm.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Galt, expressed enthusiasm about the addition, stating, "We are delighted to enhance our portfolio with Tolectin DS, a product known for its distinct clinical benefits. It's crucial to revisit and promote safe, proven options for pain management that have been neglected due to the widespread marketing of opioids. Our commitment remains strong in reintroducing trusted therapies to the market."
Tolectin DS is an FDA-approved Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) formulated to address pain associated with osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Suitable for both acute flare-ups and long-term management, Tolectin DS achieves peak plasma concentration within 30-60 minutes, offering prompt and reliable relief.
Adding to the discourse, Wade Smith, Pharm.D., Chairman and Co-Founder of Galt, noted, "Following the success of our musculoskeletal pain reliever Norgesic, Tolectin DS will further enrich our offerings by targeting bone and joint pain, thereby providing healthcare professionals with options to manage either muscle or bone pain effectively and safely."
Galt will introduce Tolectin DS through its innovative pharma franchise model (Galt Phranchise Systems) and partnerships with Independent Community Pharmacies to enhance distribution and accessibility. Adam McCown, Pharm.D., owner of Medmetrics Pharmacy in Arizona and a Galt franchisee since 2018, remarked, "Our partnership with Galt has been instrumental in expanding our business. The addition of Tolectin DS will further accelerate our growth while enhancing our capability to meet the evolving needs of our customers."
About Galt Pharmaceuticals
Based in Atlanta, GA, Galt Pharmaceuticals is a unique pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes prescription medications that help satisfy the unmet clinical needs of many patient types. Galt leverages business intelligence to identify, develop and bring high-value pharmaceutical products to market through distinctive approaches which include partnerships with independent community pharmacies and entrepreneurs within its franchise network.www.galtrx.com
About Galt Phranchise Systems
Galt Phranchise™ Systems (GPS) is the first and only franchisor to partner with a pharmaceutical company that allows an entrepreneur or business entity to market and promote pharmaceutical and health-related products in local markets. www.galtps.com
About Tolectin DS (Tolmetin Sodium)
Tolmetin Sodium is an FDA-approved Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) indicated to treat pain associated with osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Tolmetin may cause an increased risk of serious cardiovascular thrombotic events, myocardial infarction, and stroke which can be fatal. Tolmetin may also cause an increased risk of serious gastrointestinal adverse events including bleeding, ulceration, and perforation of the stomach or intestines, which can be fatal. Healthcare professionals and patients should report any adverse events associated with Tolectin to the FDA's MedWatch program at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Tolectin DS is a registered mark of Galt Pharmaceuticals.
