Idaho's top spots for big fish; here is where the lunkers lurk

Rainbow trout

Lake Pend Oreille: Lake Pend Oreille is kind of a ringer for rainbows and probably produces more 20-plus pound trout than anywhere else in the state. In fact, it was such an undisputed reigning champion that Fish and Game officials split Lake Pend Oreille’s “Gerrard” rainbows into a separate classification in its state records program to allow a sliver of the spotlight to shine on other places that have regular-sized rainbows.

The lake’s record rainbow also eclipses the state steelhead record. So yeah, if you’re looking for a pot-of-gold rainbow fishery, this is it. Now the fine print. You’re probably not going to catch one with a bobber and worm from the bank. Most of the big trout are caught while trolling from boats, so take that into consideration.

Runner up

American Falls Reservoir: This massive reservoir consistently produces larger-than-average rainbow trout, and other large species of fish. Part of the fun is not knowing what you will catch, but knowing it could be big.

Chinook Salmon

Clearwater River: This could lead to fisticuffs between Lewiston and Riggins because both are popular salmon fishing destinations, but it’s hard to argue against the Clearwater River. You get the fish right as they’re entering Idaho, and the Clearwater anglers consistently catch big, ocean-fresh Chinook salmon. The fishing starts in the spring and depending on the run sizes, you can have back-to-back-to-back fishing for spring, summer, and fall runs of Chinook salmon, not to mention the occasional Coho salmon as well.

Runner up

Salmon River: You can’t overlook it. Riggins is a fishing town, and you can make a strong argument the Little Salmon River is a better opportunity for bank anglers. The Salmon River is also the mileage champ with Chinook salmon fishing waters in hundreds of miles of river that stretch from Hells Canyon to Stanley available for fishing, depending on the seasons.