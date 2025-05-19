Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Announces Communications Director Greg Manz

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced her appointment of Greg Manz as communications director. Manz is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and brings years of communications experience to the position. 

“I am excited to welcome Greg to our team as communications director,” said Attorney General Bird. “He is committed to public service and will be an asset in our mission of defending Iowans’ rights, serving crime victims, and defending the rule of law.”  

About Greg Manz 

Greg Manz is Communications Director in the Office of Attorney General Brenna Bird. He joined from serving as a principal for a communications and media firm. Before that, he served as Press Secretary in the Michigan House of Representatives and communications director for a variety of political committees. He can be reached at greg.manz@ag.iowa.gov. 

