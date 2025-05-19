Top Entrepreneur Dr. Iris Wright Co-Authors The Impact Leaders Book with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington

Woman of Impact Woman of Impact Woman Of Impact

Inspired by her latest book, Dr. Iris Wright launches a global movement to honor women making a powerful impact

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Impact Leaders Book, co-authored by Dr. Iris Wright and Kevin Harrington, the original Shark from Shark Tank, will officially launch in Hollywood, California, on October 4, 2025, at the prestigious International Impact Awards. The book showcases a diverse lineup of changemakers across industries building legacies through innovation, service, and purpose.While the book celebrates both male and female trailblazers, it was this project that inspired Dr. Wright to found the Women of Impact movement—a global platform to highlight extraordinary female leaders making bold moves in business, healthcare, wellness, advocacy, and beyond.Three powerhouse changemakers—Rev. Joanne Barry Colon, Omaya Agak, and Patricia Marston are featured alongside Dr. Wright in the Women of Impact spotlight.About Dr. Iris WrightDr. Iris Wright is an award-winning entrepreneur, author, and advocate with a career spanning healthcare innovation, community leadership, and social justice. She leads enterprises including Caring Hearts Telecare, Caring Wright Way Logistics, Wrights Holdings, and more. Her brands—Author Iris Wright, Real Talk with Iris, and Black Diamond Chronicle Magazine—amplify stories that drive real-world change.Dr. Wright's impact transcends industries, and she has received accolades including the 2025 Entrepreneur Award, Forbes Top 20 Entrepreneur to Watch, and three Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards. Her Injustice book series and movement continue to fight for wrongly accused individuals and fair legal reform. She is a matriarch, a mentor, and a modern-day movement-maker.About Rev. Joanne Barry ColonRev. Joanne Angel Barry Colon is the founder of Wholistic Fitness NY, with over 40 years of expertise in health, nutrition, and emotional healing. Known for her soul-based P.O.S.T. Method (Prescriptive, Observational, Soul-based Training), she has helped more than 20,000 women reclaim their power and purpose. Joanne is also a Certified Wholistic Personal Trainer, Reiki Master, Medical Astrologer, and creator of the Chakra Balance Numerology Deck. Her platform blends science, spirituality, and service to create transformational change.Website: www.wholisticfitnessny.com Email: healingwithin76@gmail.comAbout Omaya AgakSara Omaya Agak is a pharmaceutical leader with over 15 years of experience across clinical operations, regulatory affairs, and supply chain management. As a former Director of Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board, she now leads as the Nairobi Hospice Managing Director. Omaya is a best-selling author and founder of The Omaya Foundation, established in honor of her father. She mentors young professionals and guides companies in implementing operational excellence. Her heart for humanity and passion for progress fuel her global impact.Email: omaya.agak@gmail.comAbout Patricia MarstonPatricia Marston is the founder of Beyond the Sunset LLC, a grief support company based in New York that offers healing resources to families who have lost a child. Through heartfelt blogs, faith-based tools, and her best-selling memoir My Extraordinary Son, Patricia helps others transform pain into peace. She is an International Impact Award Winner and Author of the Year, known for her emotional honesty and unwavering advocacy for those navigating loss.Website: www.beyondthesunset.net Instagram: @ptrcwhtEmail: patwhite0728@gmail.comThe Impact Leaders Book will officially debut at the International Impact Awards in Hollywood on October 4, 2025. The event will celebrate the individuals featured in the book and further spotlight women leading global change through the Women of Impact movement.For press inquiries, interviews, or to join the Women of Impact platform, please contact:

